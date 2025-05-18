Imade Adeleke has a way of throwing the internet into a state of hilarity with her sassy comments

The Gen Alpha queen was captured with her mum, rocking a 'princess '- themed dress, but said she was embarrassed

Her reason for being embarrassed triggered reactions from social media users, who could not get enough of her cuteness

Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, and her mother are currently trending online after a new video of them surfaced.

Recall that Imade officially turned 10 a few days ago and rocked an Arabian princess-themed dress for her beautiful birthday shoot.

Davido's daughter Imade trends online after a comment she made to her mum. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The 10-year-old is known for having hilarious but adorable conversations with her mother, Sophia Momodu. In the new video, Imade and her mum were seen on a street abroad. Her mother asked her to take a spin in her princess-themed dress and beautiful tiara.

Imade spun uncomfortably and told her mother that she was embarrassed by people walking by and complimenting her dress. Her mum replied that she couldn’t look that good and expect people not to admire her.

The sweet exchange between the mother-and-daughter duo had fans gushing online over their bond and cuteness.

Watch the video below:

Recall that Imade Nigerian singer Davido's daughter Imade Adeleke got the internet buzzing with lessons her mother Sophia Momodu taught her.

The young champ during a warm discussion with Sophia Momodu was asked to recount things she was taught on how to communicate with people.

The businesswoman gave her daughter different scenarios and allowed her to share the best possible ways to react to them.

Reactions to Imade's comment

Read some comments as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@the_xtiana said:

"Such an intelligent girl 😍."

@boalindaann30 said:

"IMADE WILL GROW UP TO MAKE SERIES OF POSITIVE ACADEMIC HISTORIES. That girl is one very intelligent person. @thesophiamomodu , you’re doing well."

@omorseebeauty said:

"Imade don grow oh. We post daily content on God Bless Africa."

@hanz_bawse said:

"Desmond Elliot got the inspiration from u.. now I seee."

@shalanyuymbuv said:

"One can clearly see she won’t love public life."

@wicked_man101 said:

"Aww! What a princess but I hope them Dey tell these children say tooth fairy and princess things no Dey real o. You see kids these days, Dey believe life start from 2012."

@_qualy_t said:

"She just want to be a simple girl 😍❤️ no extra stuff 😂… she don forget say she be celebrity kid."

@jecintaezeamama said:

"Connect her to her father."

@haychteekay80 said:

"Very intelligent and humble, please don't push her to be obsessed with herself and what people think about her, rather channel this energy into a self-motivated and creative mind."

Sophia Momodu shares video of hilarious moment with Imade

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, never stops educating her mother when it comes to catching up with Gen Alpha slang.

Imade and her mum were at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding, where she was also one of the little brides, alongside Mohbad’s son, Liam.

Her mum, Sophia, asked if she would like to make videos with her phone, but the response she got left her shocked.

