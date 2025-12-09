Lizzy Anjorin celebrated earning her second doctorate degree, calling it a victory over years of doubt and hardship

The actress recounted her journey from sleeping under a bridge to being honoured on an academic stage

She insisted the public now address her properly by her full doctoral titles as she marks the milestone

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Lizzy Anjorin has announced the completion of her second honourary doctorate degree.

She declared the academic achievement a personal symbol of resilience after years of public scrutiny and adversity.

Anjorin, who recently had a clash with Dayo Amusa, made the announcement on her official social media page, where she shared a photo of herself posing with her new doctorate in Business Administration.

Lizzy Anjorin celebrates earning her second honorary doctoral degree. Photo: Lizzy Anjorin.

Source: Instagram

The actress said the honour represents more than a certificate—calling it a reminder of how far she has come.

Reflecting on her background, Lizzy said her journey from hardship to success has been anything but easy.

According to her, she rose “from the trenches of Lagos” with nothing but determination and faith, insisting that her latest milestone is proof that starting small does not define the future.

She wrote:

“Another Doctorate added to the collection. Doctorate in Business Administration. Second Doctorate. Still the same Lizzy that rose from the trenches of Lagos with nothing but faith, fire, and focus.”

The actress added that despite criticisms over the years, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of growth.

The actress used the moment to make a new public declaration about how she wants to be addressed going forward.

She stated that her full title must now be recognised:

“Call me what you want, but from today, you WILL address me properly: Dr. (Chief) Mrs Ololajulo Elizabeth Anjorin-Lawal. Two doctorates. One name. Zero duplicates.”

Read the post here:

Netizens react to Lizzy Anjorin's academic achievement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iamhidrahtouch shared:

"Olori ti wa❤️ the king maker 🙌🔥 congratulations yeyemesho more success to come bijahi rosulullah Amin"

@billian_yeezah stated:

"Na today thier god mother go die over night 😂😂congratulations mama the sky is your limit"

@romok4real shared:

"I read through all the write up madam but you failed to mention the University that gave you honour. Please, try to edit your post and include the University name because of those of us that have been working on the tittle since 2021 in University of Ibadan. I withhold my congratulations till then."

@flakysgrub noted:

"CAUSA is used for honorary degrees awarded by many universities to recognise distinguished individuals but not for a standard academic program."

Lizzy Anjorin insists the public now address her properly by her full doctoral title. Photo: Lizzy Anjorin.

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin drags Iyabo Ojo again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin resumed calling out her colleague Iyabo Ojo amid her ongoing drama with singer Naira Marley over Mohbad's death.

According to Lizzy, the mother of two would do anything to destroy people with lies to gain sympathy for donation. As proof of her bold claims against Iyabo, Lizzy shared an old video of the actress declaring herself a Marlian after receiving a gift from Naira Marley.

Lizzy queried why Iyabo didn't contact Naira Marley, who sent her a gift, to find out the real issue about Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng