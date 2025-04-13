Ace filmmaker, Ife Olujuyigbe, speaks exclusively with Legit.ng on her journey in Nollywood which has seen her write, act, produce and direct, among other strides

The graduate of chemical engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University discusses her rise to stardom, challenges working in Nollywood and how she wears many hats of creativity

With imprints on hit movies such as Reel Love, What About Us, When Are We Getting Married, and Ègún, the 2023 winner of The Future Awards Africa Prize for Film also had words for young people with passion for filmmaking but are still struggling to find their feet

If university degrees always informed people's careers, award-winning filmmaker Ife Olujuyigbe should be enjoying Nollywood movies in personal protective equipment (PPE) and a hard hat, or in the comfort of her living room after spending the whole week on an oil rig, or a chemical plant.

But fate and passion said otherwise. And this is a script that’s become a norm these days. Plenty of people have ended up becoming towering figures in their fields distant from their academic disciplines.

Instead of crunching numbers in a blue overall, Ife now breathes life into characters on film sets. A chemical engineering graduate-turned-filmmaker, writer, producer and now, musician, she is the kind of creative who is not restricted by roads or paths, she bends them towards what her heart beats for.

Engineering, therefore, wasn’t a detour, it was a training ground, for designing processes and workflows, be they chemicals or stories.

“Filmmaking, at its core, is problem-solving, and engineering has taught me to think in systems,” she explains.

“How do we tell this story within budget, how do we create the illusion of a different time period, or build a pretend Oyo empire somewhere in Lagos?

“Then there’s the discipline it instilled. Studying Engineering was tough. But I went through it and came out victorious on the other side. And it helped me see that I can do hard things.

"And I’ll be honest, filmmaking is just as demanding. You have to be able to think on your feet, adapt to situations, and manage people, time, and resources efficiently while still maintaining the integrity of the story,” she expresses.

“So while I may not be designing chemical processes, I’m constantly designing narratives and workflows that bring stories to life.”

How film critiquing helped my writing - Ife

But before becoming a star filmmaker, Ife had sharpened her voice reviewing films. She watched movies the way surgeons study anatomy, dissecting scenes, analysing dialogue, calling out the fluff. That sharp eye followed her into mainstream Nollywood.

“I can’t just throw in a scene or a line of dialogue for the sake of it,” she says. “I’ve spent too much time calling those things out in reviews to let myself fall into the same traps.

“Also, film critiquing gave me perspective. It taught me what makes a film truly resonate with people, beyond just technical brilliance. Emotion. Honesty. The ability to make an audience feel deeply,” the OAU graduate adds.

It’s no wonder, then, that she’s behind the scripting of Reel Love and What About Us, the creation of the buzzy When Are We Getting Married, and the production of Ègún, Obaram and Something Like Gold, all projects that feel grounded in emotional honesty and intentional storytelling.

And while she wears many filmmaking hats – writing, producing, directing, to name a few, there’s one she’s particularly fond of: directing.

“That’s where I feel most alive. There’s nothing like watching a scene unfold the way you imagined it—or even better than you imagined it.”

I started out writing songs - Ife Olujuyigbe shares

But don’t box her in. Ife is as comfortable producing, writing, and even singing. Her debut single, Soul Cry, which went live on streaming platform weeks ago, is proof that the storytelling urge doesn’t end with scripts.

She tells Legit.ng, “I started writing songs before I ever wrote stories. Even though I got over my shyness this late, it’s never too late to do what your heart loves. In fact, I want to make an extended playlist sometime soon; flex these soul-filled vocal cords of mine and see where they take me.”

Relationships and collaborations

When it comes to working with people, popular director and one of the highest grossing in Nigeria, Kayode Kasum, stands out among a few others, and Ife admits that there’s a creative chemistry between the two of them, hailing him as a machine.

“Kayode is amazing at what he does. I am also really great at my craft, and so our mutual respect for each other ultimately drives these collaborations. It also helps that we are friends. We do good work together, but we also have fun with it.

"That balance is precious in this industry. Plus, we both have an unhealthy addiction to films, so it works out. Well, him more than me; Kayode is a machine.”

Challenges that come with filmmaking in Nigeria

Despite the glamour that comes with being at the forefront of filmmaking, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. She references the urgency to turn in scripts within too short a time to properly cook them, credit oversights, and “working on a project that has too many cooks who toss you back and forth with their indecision” as some of the challenges.

She then adds, “Producing in Nigeria is its own special brand of chaos.” One project, Eluku, shot in 2018, still lives rent-free in her memory as “four of the most chaotic days” of her life. But even the mayhem couldn’t dull her passion. “It always ends up being worth it in the end,” she enthuses.

Recognitions

Expectedly, for all her exploits, recognition has followed. An AMVCA nomination, a shiny gong from The Future Awards Africa but Ife says she’s not chasing trophies.

“Awards are great, but impact matters more. The biggest recognition is when people tell me they saw my work and connected with it. There’s no feeling greater than that.”

But she confesses with a whisper,

“Still doesn’t mean I don’t want an Oscar. Just a tiny one. Or two. Or 10. A BAFTA? Absolutely!”

Ife on lessons learnt in Nollywood

Ask her what she’s learned in Nollywood, and her answer sounds like a masterclass in creative resilience.

“First, timing is everything. There’s a season for hard, thankless work, for serving, for putting your head down and putting in the hours, and then there’s a season for reaping the rewards. It's essential to understand that success rarely happens overnight.

“Second, people matter. Every single person you meet, from the PA on set to the biggest film executive, has the potential to impact your career, maybe even change your life. Treat everyone with respect, kindness, and professionalism, regardless of their position or status. You never know who might hold the key to your next big opportunity.

“Lastly, I've learned the importance of standing up for myself and taking control of my craft. In an industry where everyone is looking out for their own interests, it's important to be proactive and assertive. Don't leave your vision, voice, or career trajectory in someone else's hands. Don’t wait for someone to give you permission. Take charge, dictate your own path, and always be mindful of your worth and value as a creative professional.”

Advice for aspiring Nollywood practitioners

To young women hoping to break into the industry, Ife’s advice is simple but radical: get clear on who you are and what you want.

“Once you know that, the world opens up. And listen, women are killing it in Nollywood, so you have many greats to look up to. You have an advantage.”

What’s next for Ife Olujuyigbe?

“Everything,” she shares. More films, more stories, another single, maybe a book.

“Tomorrow isn’t promised. So I want to do it all.”

