Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has been spotted enjoying a peaceful family getaway with her two daughters and her mother

This beautiful moment of calm comes amid ongoing controversy in her ex-husband 2Baba’s new marriage

Annie shared a series of warm, smiling photos of their travel on social media, showing herself surrounded by family

Nigerian actress Annie ‘Idibia’ Macaulay does not appear to be paying attention to her ex-husband 2Baba's marital issues.

The singer's ex-wife posted images on Instagram of herself with their two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, and her mother in Durban.

In her comment, she gushed about her daughters, calling them her dearest friends and praising her mother as the best grandmother ever.

Annie mentioned that her daughters felt like they were on vacation, but for her, it was all about work.

In her post, she wrote: “My besties @isabelidibiaaa @officialoliviaidibia AND the best Grandma Everrrrrrr. For them, it was a beautiful vacation. For me ??? na work ooooooo !!”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed that her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, had been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Although she did not mention any names, the timing of her posts drew attention as social media buzzed over footage circulating online that appeared to show 2baba being approached by police officers in London.

In the video, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, the singer is seen speaking with officers outside what looks like a retail store before being escorted away with his hands cuffed behind him.

The clip, which has generated widespread reactions, surfaced just hours after another recording went viral.

In the earlier video, a woman believed to be 2Baba’s wife, Osawaru Natasha, was seen raising her voice at him inside a London shop, accusing him of shouting at her multiple times.

Details about the event remain unclear, and UK police have yet to release an official statement confirming the arrest.

In October, news surfaced that 2Baba had been arrested in London after an apparent altercation with Natasha.

The musician rejected the charges, claiming that his absence from a scheduled UK tour stop on October 2, 2025, was due to a sudden health emergency rather than a domestic quarrel.

Annie Idibia and daughters trend online

soft_debss_ said:

"Annie why did you change back to idibia?? What are you really hoping to achieve, that he’ll come back to his senses and come back to you?"

deblooo said:

"Tearsssssssss🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹my babies 🫶🏾."

anneameh said:

"See how big the re God almighty bless and keep them safe."

hottie_chi

"My Fam 😍😍😍 keep living and God’s Peace And Grace Upon You Babe."

faithchiomasteve said:

"Fine people ❤️❤️."

mikolo_76 said:

"Love you all my dear friend ❤️."

2Baba, Natasha attend Yvonne Jegede's party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru were spotted at actress Yvonne Jegede's party in Lagos.

The Nollywood star had thrown the party to mark her 20-year milestone in the movie industry.

Reacting to the singer and his wife's presence, some netizens shared their observations as they asked questions.

