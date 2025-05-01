Nigerian actress Funke Akindele shed light on her personal battles during the death of Jenifa’s Dairy’s actress Adejumoke Aderounmu

Legit.ng recalls that Adejumoke ‘s brother blamed the A Tribe Called Judah creator for the sudden demise of his sister

Miss Akindele who at the time cried to the public, opened up what she faced that made her do so, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has left many in deep thoughts as she opened up on one of her difficult moments.

The movie star during a recent media episode with Chude Jideonwo on With Chude Live recounted a controversy she faced in the industry during the death of one her proteges Adejumoke Aderounmu.

Legit.ng recalls that Adejumoke Aderounmu best known for her role as "Esther" in Funke Akindele's renowned TV series Jenifa's Diary was announced dead April 6, 2024, in a private hospital.

Her brother, Adeola Aderounmu, revealed her death in a mysterious Instagram post as he withheld what led to her demise.

In an interview with Punch, he revealed that he had not sought to contact Funke Akindele since he did not have her contact information and was not especially close to her, despite the fact that his sister had her phone number.

He claimed that despite his sister's efforts to contact her were fruitless.

He said that Funke stopped presenting work chances to his sister, causing her to seek clarity on any perceived violation.

Adejumoke’s brother attacks Funke Akindele

Aderounmu's brother Adeola called out actress Funke Akindele for her condolences while allegedly ignoring her when she needed help.

In reaction Adeola, in a series of Instagram posts, praised Nollywood actresses Rita Dominic and Sotayo Gaga for contacting his sister, unlike Funke.

The deceased's brother stated that there was no point in expressing affection since Funke Akindele failed to do so when his sister was alive.

Funke Akindele addresses weight of Adejumoke’s death

While the trending episode of With Chude Live, the movie who cried online for the multiple backlashed she received during Adejumoke’s death shared the battles she faced prior to the unfortunate event.

The move star revealed that she was battle depression to the point and had to lock herself in a room to go on live to address netizens.

Funke noted that unlike many others, someone in her situation would have locked the door to killed themselves.

The renowned filmmaker showed gratitude for the courage she had to go Live despite in her already shattered state.

In her words:

“I see all the insults on social media… and I am a strong woman (but) it got to a stage when I almost lost it mentally, when people called me out for something I didn’t do, when an actress on ‘Jenifa’ passed on and people said I didn’t help her… and I was already depressed myself.

“So I took my phone, entered the room and locked the door so that Juliana and co couldn’t open the door.

“Some people lock the door and go and kill themselves. I thank God I only locked the door to go on live video.”

Watch the video below:

Funke Akindele ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amanda_eze01 wrote:

"Honestly these celebrities take in a lot, sometimes when I see some hurtful comments I feel like crying for their sake.."

hyrishtheebigdeal said:

"Exactly!!!! Silence isn’t always golden. I’m glad she spoke up when she had to."

spotless43 wrote:

"Most times I feel for this celebrities, like they can’t even be their self, everyone who doesn’t even know them, will have so much to say about their life😢."

zenmagafrica said:

"Too many hurt people use social media. Children of pain. Raised in anger."

hrm_queentobi said:

"Hopefully, those keypad warriors will stop making up stories about people.."

1821 wrote:

"The moment she went on live to address that issue, I knew she's had it up to her throat. Silence is powerful but not everytime. 😍😍😍😍."

_selimot_25 said:

"Mama u no dey even collect insult Watin mk toyin Abraham come talk nah she collect insult pass o."

