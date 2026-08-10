Mary Okoye, younger sister of music duo Psquare, sparked a fresh wave of reactions after an old Instagram caption resurfaced online

Her post came to light following claims by their eldest brother, Henry Okoye, that she has been struggling in Lagos without help from her famous siblings

Netizens flooded her page debating whether Peter and Paul Okoye have turned their backs on the rest of the Okoye family

Mary Okoye, the younger sister of Afrobeats duo P-Square, has unintentionally set the internet ablaze after a caption from her April 2026 Instagram post began circulating widely amid swirling reports about her finances.

Psquare’s family crisis takes another turn as sister’s latest post gets people talking. Credit: @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

The post, which Mary had uploaded several months earlier, carried the words:

"Depending on God: I refuse to look like what I'm going through."

While the caption was originally a personal declaration of faith, it has taken on a far weightier meaning following recent revelations by the family's eldest brother, Henry Okoye.

Henry reportedly claimed in a public account that Mary has been struggling financially in Lagos, and that her famous brothers have shown little interest in coming to her aid. Henry allegedly noted that out of eight siblings, only one has been actively helping out.

Mary has not publicly addressed the claims about her financial situation. The attention on her post also comes against the backdrop of her personal difficulties, including the breakdown of her marriage to Nollywood actor Emma Emordi, which ended amid allegations of infidelity.

The Instagram post of Mary Okoye that went viral is below:

Fans weigh in on the Okoye brothers

The viral moment triggered a heated debate in Mary's comment section, with many fans directing frustration at Peter and Paul Okoye for allegedly neglecting their family despite their wealth.

@teeclean1015 commented:

"Only Peter has been trying among them… Henry said that out of 8 siblings, only one person helping out, e no easy too."

@annie64523 wrote:

"Paul and Peter are mad, but Paul is helping ivys siblings😢"

@kamtokene stated:

"As long as both Peter, Paul and Jude sat down on money watching their other siblings broke, I will never support or hate on any of them no matter what"

@itischiny said:

"They couldn't help their siblings all of them was abandoned"

@mobilehousingbychaduff asked:

"Why didn't Peter help her"

@j_funmi offered a different perspective:

"I can't really say much in this, there are some family members you'll help, they'll squander the money and come back for more, I don't think Peter will not want to help her, according to what he said, he said all the family members were against him and his wife, maybe that's the reason Peter has not helped her"

@chief_omenuko wrote:

"With all the millions of dollars I have heard so far, indeed the okoyes three brothers are brothers of particular concern. Seeing their elder brother alone whom was the foundation of square broke me more."

@adconpoint quipped:

"millionaires in 💰💰 wey no fit help their baby sister😂😂"

Psquare’s family drama deepens as sister’s latest post fuels speculation. Credit: @psqaureworld

Source: Instagram

What Peter Okoye said about 2027 elections

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Okoye lamented the general situation of the country ahead of the upcoming elections.

The singer shared his deep concerns about the choices voters will make during the 2027 polls, noting that he has a right to judge people based on their choice of political candidates because choices have consequences.

The comment brought heavy criticism from several Nigerians who did not agree with his views, prompting him to respond to the critics by telling them to vote wisely or face the consequences.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng