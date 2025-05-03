A Nigerian man based in Canada, Ejikeme Benedict Ifeanyi, publicly cried out over his wife's demand for full custody of their children amid their separation

Ejikeme, who claimed he ended the marriage, accused his wife of trying to take his money while denying him access to the children

In an emotional post to his kids, he promised never to give up on them, recalling memories and the love he showed while raising them

A Nigerian man in Canada, Ejikeme Benedict Ifeanyi, has cried out on social media over his wife’s demands amid divorce.

The man shared the mail he received from his wife’s lawyer stating that she wanted to have primary custody of the children and be the sole decision maker over their affairs.

In a Facebook post, the man stated that he was the one who said he was no longer interested in the marriage.

He said:

“As I was going to pick up my children from their mother, I got a mail from her lawyer. This really breaks me down! Because I don't want to stay in the marriage again. All your frame-up with the police didn't work out for you.

“You want to take my kids away from me. Gave you and your mother a life you never dreamed of! You want to take my money alone and not me having a say in my kids life ever. I'm speaking up. In case tomorrow, Let it be out here.”

See the mail below:

In another post, he shared a photo of himself and his kids as he stated that he wanted them to know that he fought for them.

The man said:

“Dearest kids, Your mother is fighting for full custody and be a sole decision maker. She wants me to only bring money. So that she will run on Facebook and c r y about deadbeat fathers.

“You guys know I gave you the best of life while with you. My dear daughter, I hosted the biggest birthday party in the history of Sudbury when you clocked one year, Samuel Eweama and Sunday Chile Thelma were witness to it. Let this be an evidence that I will never give up on you my children. No matter what!”

Reactions trail man’s wife’s demands

Okafor Chinenye said:

"I so much admire senator's marriage at their early stage,never knew a day like this will ever come. God direct him in decisions making,don't allow him go astray."

Obiagha Victor Ifechukwu said:

"We are your witness brother and we can tell how good you are. Continue fighting for your kids. They need you."

Rx Nwaneki Nonso Benedict said:

"So this thing don reach this level!!!! Why will some women(wife) change whenever their feet touch obodo oyibo?? What actually influences them over there?"

