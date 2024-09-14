Davido's manager, Asa Asika, is trending on social media over a heartwarming video showing the moment he proposed to his woman

Asa Asika, who was once in a relationship with Cuppy, could be seen blushing while being applauded by family and friends for making the bold move

Davido, his cousin Folashade Adeleke, as well as fans and well-wishers, have congratulated Asa Asika

It is a moment of celebration in 30BG camp as David Adeleke Davido's manager, Asa Asika, has proposed to his girlfriend, Leona Adesanya.

A video of Asa popping the question to Leona emerged on social media on Friday, September 13, and the loved-up moment has left people gushing.

Video from Davido's manager Asa Asika's proposal to his girlfriend Leona Adesanya. Credit: @asaasika

The couple-to-be blushed in their black outfits as family and friends celebrated with them, including Davido and the 30BG crew.

Asa's bold moves come barely a few months after Davido traditionally married his wife Chioma in a lavish wedding in Lagos.

In January 2018, Asa was in a relationship with billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy, but they parted ways in 2020.

Watch video from Asa Asika's proposal below:

Davido, Folashade Adeleke, others react

Davido, who reshared the video of Asa Asika and his woman on his Instastory, revealed he was the first to see the engagement ring.

"We gotta wedding to plan. I am proud to say I saw your ring first."

Davido's cousin Folashade Adeleke, in a tweet on X, wrote:

"Omg my brother @AsaAsika is getting married !!!!! yassss Congratulations."

See other comments below:

nasablessed:

"Davido and Asa Asika did swap-culture marriage. Yoruba husband & Igbo wife X Igbo husband and Yoruba wife."

being_mrs_babs:

"Very reserved guy ..so happy for them."

marvy_mahy:

"Come be like na who marry last be Mumu 😂😂 anyways as a single Pringle, 2024 is the year I will never forget!"

kisskisslovelove:

"I love how the 30G Davido group love and cherish and marry the black Naija queen beauties.Your Marriages are all blessed."

director_h20:

"The babe look very innocent."

timo_sterling:

"The girl looks pretty."

4th_may_luxury_limited:

"Na only slim girls dem den engage. Make this world just finish tonight, make everybody go rest."

Kamo cries as he proposes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that skit maker Kamo State also proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

However, a highlight from the romantic moment showed the lovebirds crying, stirring reactions.

"Why man go dey cry?" a netizen queried.

