The German government has published the requirements foreigners must meet to sit its official naturalisation test, including its fee

The test consists of 33 questions to be answered within 60 minutes, with a minimum pass mark that applicants must reach to earn a certificate

Foreigners who fail the naturalisation test are permitted to retake it but must continue meeting all conditions set

The German government has revealed that foreigners who wish to sit its official naturalisation test must pay a fee before taking the exam as part of the country's citizenship requirements.

The test is a formal step for immigrants seeking to prove their civic knowledge to German naturalisation authorities.

Germany shares the costs of the citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Costs of German citizenship test for foreigners

According to the German government, the exam presents candidates with 33 multiple-choice questions, each offering four possible answers. Before taking the test, foreigners applying for citizenship must pay a sum of 25 euros (approximately N39,000).

After making payment, applicants are given 60 minutes to complete the test, and must answer at least 17 questions correctly to pass.

Those who clear the threshold receive an official certificate from BAMF confirming their result, which they can then present to the relevant naturalisation authority as evidence of their civic knowledge.

Candidates who do not reach the minimum score of 17 correct answers are allowed to retake the test at a later date. On the day of the exam, applicants are required to bring a valid photo ID.

How to register for Germany citizenship test

People interested in taking the naturalisation test are advised to contact their local naturalisation authority, which can direct them to testing centres operating within their state..

The 25-euro participation fee applies regardless of whether a candidate passes or fails, meaning those who need to retake the exam will be required to pay again.

Conditions for UK citizenship fee waiver

Meanwhile, Legit ng reported that the UK government has outlined specific financial conditions under which applicants can apply for a British citizenship fee waiver.

A parent or legal guardian can apply on behalf of the person and include others in the same application.

Source: Legit.ng