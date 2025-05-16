Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James shared some pieces of advice with new brides and women online

The fashion enthusiast shared a video from her sister-in-law's bridal shower, where she gave a speech on marriage

In the video that has caught the attention of many, Veekee mentioned 2 things wives should do in their homes

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has shared some marriage nuggets with her fans and followers online.

The known hopeless romantic shares pieces of advice with new brides and women on her timeline, noting how they should manage their husbands.

Sharing a video from her sister in-law’s bridal shower, she mentioned that women should never deny their husbands sex in marriage, no matter how tired they may be.

Veekee James encouraged women to always be readily available for their husbands in the bedroom.

Her second point was that wives should not compare their husbands to other men. According to the renowned stylist, a husband is the most perfect man to all other men out there.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to Veekee James' advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ayodeleseundestiny said:

"She’s right though, No man on earth is better than your husband!"

imade_prissylaz said:

"Thing is marriage day sweet oh but once children come things day different small just small oh😂."

ijay_elizabeth wrote:

"I love Veekee ehn, i know she posted it because of blogs😂😂."

iyanshawty wrote:

"Yes o, I don’t know about other people husbands/men but my husband would be is the best husband in the whole wide world😍."

crownbabies_accessorize said:

"Almost 1yr and 6months experience got me🤣learner🤩

lietas_beauty_place said:

"Una too talk for this space. Nne relax... Time will tell you☺️,"

daniella_dee1 said:

"Veekee will always give the internet something to talk about 😂😂."

nengi_07 wrote:

"Lmao!!! Na VJ be the real Dr. Mrs. Lawson😂😂😂."

___general_lostboy___ said:

"Omo mehnnnn data too cost oooo wetin concern me and marriage advice..,, 🙄

zyzyhazelqueen said:

"Please come back and advice us after 2 to 3 kids."

iniabasi9 wrote:

"AkwaIbom women😍."

ijawpikinunscripted said:

"Iffa konk her head 😂😂😂 just now you don get experience and advice."

thereal__obehi said:

"She’s not even lying 😂😂."

evelyn_perfumes1 said:

"Not her husband sister, her brother's wife...naso una dey write wrong captions up and down."

vyacheslav.lnstagram_31766 reacted:

"Don’t let someone dim your light, simply because it’s shining in their eyes ❤️💫🔥🌸."

theifunanya said:

"End Time Marital advice."

iamspunky_ said:

"The real test in marriages starts after 5 years and most especially after the woman is done giving birth. Now love and attention is uncontrollably divided. That's when the real questions start. If you haven't hit the phases in your marriage yet then your advice is like a Waec certificate holder advising a Jambite."

mrs_marycordis:

"Well said . Come back after 10yrs and advice them again 😂😂😂😂 so we go know how far."

cisca.style wrote:

"Wait till when u give birth, like one or three 🧒,, ehh come and advice us again, baby girl."

adanze_h said:

"When one is tried everybody should rest. You can sustain injuries while having segs because your body won't be wet and you're not in the mood. A responsible and a loving man will never want to make out with his wife when she's tired and not in the mood. Understand your wife's body and know when she's the mood."

Pastor blasts Veekee James over Priscilla's wedding dress

After the JP25 celebration, a female cleric blasted Veekee James over her comment about the wedding dress of Priscilla Ojo.

The fashion designer had revealed that the holy spirit inspired her while she was designing Priscilla's dress.

Unsatisfied with the claim, the cleric Reverend Kesiena stated the Holy Spirit could not have inspired Veekee James to make the bride naked.

