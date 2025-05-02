A video of a man of God discussing Veekee James has been trending online and catching the attention of many online users

According to the man of God, so many people have praised Veekee James over Priscilla Ojo's dress, but opposed

He noted that the Holy Spirit could not have inspired Veekee James to amek such a dress for the young lady's wedding

The video of Reverend Kesiena reacting to Priscilla Ojo's wedding dress has been making the rounds on social media.

Veekee James designed the beautiful wedding dress, which made Priscilla Ojo the envy of many on her special day. The influencer had wedded her handsome man, Juma Jux, a Tanzanian music superstar, who scored big at the just-concluded Headies Award.

Veekee James comes under fire over design of Priscilla Ojo's dress.

Source: Instagram

Veekee had shared a video announcing that the Holy Spirit inspired her to make Priscilla’s dress, and it came out perfect.

The dress covered all parts of her body while exposing some parts of her chest. Apparently, the man of God found this displeasing, as he emphasized that the Holy Spirit could not have inspired Veekee James to make such a dress.

In his words:

"The Holy Spirit cannot inspire you to make a woman naked on her wedding day."

His reaction has sparked an online debate among fans over his stance.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Veekee James trends

Read some reactions below:

@la_luz_grills said:

"Did he lie no he didn't. Do you see Muslim dress naked on there wedding day tho no Dey don't as Christins let us stop tolerating nonsense pleaseeeeee."

@chubbygideon said:

"Holyspirit don really suffer for our hand."

@faith_osems said:

"But the Holy Ghost dey inspire people to wear agbada inside rain and call it divine leading? He no fit inspire wedding dresses, but He dey approve of 6-piece suits in 40°C heat? Make it make sense. The same Holy Ghost no go near a bridal gown, but He dey inspire lace and feathers to night vigil? Omo. Let’s not confuse personal discomfort with divine disapproval, modesty is cultural, grace is global. Funny how some people think the Holy Ghost is only allowed to inspire sermons, not style. Maybe He just skipped their wardrobe. Just say you don’t understand fashion and go. Don’t drag the Holy Ghost into your confusion. Lastly, God looks at the heart, not the neckline."

@peaceadaora_ said:

"😂😂😂😂 some People should just Mind how Dey call Holy spirit or God's name on social media all in d name of creating content about dia business. It's okay to advertise Ur craft, Spice it up with words but do not call God's name in vain."

Reactions as Veekee James trends online over Priscy Ojo's dress.

Source: Instagram

@mz_jennychimsy said:

"That’s what her client wanted Sir 🙄🙄🙄 Then the Holy Spirit guided her to make her client dream come through. Rest Biko!!!😑😑🙄."

@hephzibah_70 said:

"Can you pastors preach about the endtime and leave celebs? Whats all this?"

@travel_liesure10 said:

"Holy Spirit can give her inspiration to create and wisdom to implement as a skilled and talented person. the choice most of the time is that of the customer."

@the_lady__architect said:

"Preach about salvation…No. Preach about the love of God to us..No. Preach about the privileges we have as a child of God …No. But every Sunday woman this! women’s body!! women’s fallen br£ast. Nawa oooooo."

Veekee James shares Priscilla Ojo's priceless reaction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James is the mastermind behind Priscilla Ojo's wedding dress, and she has glowingly shared more details with fans.

The ace Lagos designer shared a video in which she detailed how much work and how many sleepless nights went into making the beautiful white wedding dress.

According to her, she has made many dresses, but there was something very different about Priscilla’s that she had to run to God for help.

