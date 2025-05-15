Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama Hellen Ati got the internet buzzing for the umpteenth time

The Kenyan woman who has been fighting for her son’s paternity unleashed her rage against the businessman

Hellen mentioned ways she intends to fight the nightlife entrepreneur over child’s wellbeing, triggering concerns online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechuwku, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has received new threats from his purported Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati.

Recall that the two have been in a series of online back-and-forths as the lady continues to drag Pascal over her son's paternity.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s “baby mama” releases new threats. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Hellen has announced that she will take a different approach this time to attack the nightclub entrepreneur.

According to the mother of two, she will report Cubana Chiefpriest to the embassies. Hellen mentioned that she will start with European embassies.

She went on to say that her absence from Nigeria would not prevent her from attacking him, however she saw fit.

Hellen reiterated her statements, claiming that she will stop at nothing to get at Chiefpriest until he agrees to undergo a DNA test for her kid and accept fatherhood obligations.

See her post below:

In a previous post she made online, she called him a DNA runner and tagged him as a Werey from Owerri, making jest of the nickname he gave himself, Owerri Rick Ross.

She further claimed that CP, as he is fondly called by fans, needed to urgently lose belly fat so that his brain could begin to work properly.

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mhz_leemah said:

"For pascal life ,even if OS na free he go reject am 😂😂😂."

prettydiva1100 said:

"Another market day again. It’s well. I just pray they settle this soon."

anyaodeh said:

"Haha physical spiritual wife on it, Good for you paskal😂."

mege1028 wrote:

May we be shielded from@Desperados… God abeg ."

sioman_98 said:

"Cp should just settle this Lady at this point,it's getting too much!"

you_gooh said:

"That's the problem with olosho sidehens ....they have nothing to lose!!!!😮 see Yul Edochie now being an object of mockery all because of unbridled lust😂."

okm_herbal wrote:

"Every man's nightmare, this type of SC 😂 will they learn, no, at the sight of an opening, fiam! Zip will open! 😂."

you_gooh said:

phd.dropout said:

"Se as she write Nigeria the way she dey pronounce am."

Cubana Chiefpriest’s “baby Mama” uses European embassy to threaten him. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama taunts him

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that in another video made by Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, she said she was not done dragging the businessman. She called him 'belle na water' and vowed not to stop calling him out anytime soon.

Hellen also warned her critics that their words could not deter her from making recordings about Cubana Chiefpriest daily.

She claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest did not want to take care of his alleged baby, but he preferred to buy a house just to impress people.

