The conversation about whether Veekee James and her hubby Femi Atere are doing too much regarding their marriage is far from over

The top designer was a guest on a recent podcast, CreativiTea, and she spilled about her marriage and personal life

According to her, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that people are unaware of while revealing the reason she is always in the public eye

Nigerian social media users were surprised to see VeeKee James spill way more than expected in a trending interview.

The top Lagos Designer, who has always received backlash over her public display of affection with her husband of one-year, Femi Atere spoke deeply about some aspects of her life.

According to her, many have opined that she does a lot, however, 'doing a lot' is what has propelled her to her current level in life.

Reactions trail Veekee James' interview about her marriage and work. Credit: @veekee_james.

She stated that she only puts out what she wants the public to know about her marriage, and there are other aspects that are hidden.

Veekee said:

"I’ve seen marriages that didn’t make it to social media that didn’t last for one month"

She also noted that many have a problem with the way she dresses because she tags herself a Jesus baby. Veekee also maintained that she loved to flaunt her God-given figure.

Reactions to Veekee James' interview

@shellyscollection1:

"She mean the shape is God gift? Like she didn’t touch her body at all?? Like she’s directing all the fats in her body where to stay?"

@tarie.o.o said:

"Idc what anyone says about her, this girl is gold! I’m personally thankful to her for choosing to explore all her talents last year, for a multi-potenialite like myself who has always been confused about how to express the different sides of myself, she gave me a template to work with. Love love her!🥰."

@the.esiaga said:

"Veekee James said she doesn’t have money… wetin I want come talk o."

@elsuizzanne:

"I love how she did not downplay the importance of wanting to make big money in the pursuit of passion or doing what you love."

@thrivebeyondtrauma101 said:

"I just like her so much. I also love that she openly loves on God and her man ❤️❤️."

@chidebakes reacted:

"You see this energy, I’ll put into my business too and I will do amazingly well by the grace of God. Well done Veekee."

@tinuke_toks said:

"If veekee doesn’t have money yet then I’m so cooked…God please o😭."

