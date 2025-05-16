Nigerian online comedians Peller and Carter Efe made waves online following their recent live session

A video captured the two men during a TikTok live session as they attacked each other over their girlfriends

The TikTok star mentioned that the skitmaker’s baby mama, Emmanuella, didn’t fit his personality, which didn’t turn out well

Nigerian online comedians Habeeb Hazmat, popularly known as Peller and Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe trending following their recent TikTok live.

Peller asked Carter how long he had been with his baby mama, Emmanuella, to which he replied, "Three to four years."

Carter Efe confrotns Peller over Jarvis. Credit: @carterefe, @peller089

Source: Instagram

Pelleer went on to say that Emmanuella was not the type of lady for Carter Efe. This triggered the skitmaker, who attacked the TikTok star.

Carter then said that Jarvis, Peller's girlfriend, is not also his type. He pointed out that Jarvis rarely smiles in their photos.

Carter bragged about his lover having a baby for him and wondered whether Jarvis could do the same for Peller.

The comic creator turned musician argued that Peller can lose Jarvis any moment because she is not fully his.

Watch their argument below:

Netizens react to Peller and Carter Efe’s fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gylliananthonette said:

'Peller mood change immediately Carter tell am the truth lol.'

shencobullionz said:

"Jarvis wey Dey see peller as who is not man enough, she’s just there to gather fame and money , 😂."

sheddy_shedo01 said:

"Carter Win With 5.5 Goal 😂😂😂."

middlewext said:

"Girl wey them fit corner from your hand😂😂😂."

chico_pounds wrote:

"Even he online mother shock 😂😂."

justbabiiesandkiddies said:

"I need to learn how to talk carelessly if that wat brings money😂😂 something 🤷‍♀️."

bigspookyfx said:

"He’ll regret looking for his trouble 😈😂 ☔️."

capt_k_stephen said:

"Efe this truth too much, reduce am small lol."

chiinaazaa said:

"Both una na manage dem Dey manage una 😂😂😂😂 Oya rest."

hairbyemkruz said:

"Carter mean peller oo😂."

bilamin11 said:

"Peller is doing the God work, training the gal for future husband, just like Ozo and negi."

nonlikeray said:

"Do not dish what you can’t serve."

officialtobyandmore said:

"He who has money go think say him baby love am 😂."

ifeco_investment_limited wrote:

"Carter Efe carry three of my problem for Head 😂😂."

bnxnwurld said:

"Truth is bitter 😂😂😂😂."

jectimi_comedy said:

"😂😂😂😂 I don boost laugh."

iam_oje_official said:

"Finally Carter use him spit take spit out truth 😂😂😂😂."

habibfoodsltd wrote:

"So all these comments na for 3 seconds vid wen una watch??? When have having kids out of wedlock become something to brag about?? If them decide to wait till after wedding wetin bad there? So what if it's 2025?"

rikky_naira said:

"Nah who get pikin win oo this one wey dem fit play go one side anytime 😂😂😂."

afrikmedia_ said:

"It’s how una Dey use girl matter fight for 2025. 😂😂😂😂😂. Two of una don fall my hand."

obehi_gifted said:

😮😮 carter mouth no good oo."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"😂Which word wan pain person when Dey wear big red pant run for road ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

arowolo1092 wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂he don red oo."

ogunboy_mckoko said:

"Them go Conner her soon make Edo girl achieve first let pray for peller."

djgoddy.com1 wrote:

"At least make e dey hear truth small small dey go as e dey mature... Even though spit follow the truth😂,"

laurence_precious said:

"Peller is still a small boy to understand that Jarvis as a typical girl is just playing along bcz of what she's benefiting 😂😂😂😂. Peller is still a small boy. He thinks jarvis is there cz she loves him. Lol."

Carter Efe drags Peller's girlfriend Jarvis. Credit: @pleller089

Source: Instagram

Peller exposes Emmanuella's height

Legit.ng earlier reported that skit makers Peller and Emmanuella got netizens laughing after a video of both of them was posted online.

Peller, excited to meet Emmanuella, said that she looked different from what he watched online as he accused her of zooming herself in videos.

Emmanuella, who was with another skit maker, Success, laughed heartily in the video, noting that she was tall and almost the same height as Peller.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng