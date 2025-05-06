Fashion designer Veekee James says married life has been sweet, exciting, and without major surprises

She shares one unexpected moment—husband farting under the duvet as a funny surprise in marriage

She stated that, apart from the little shocks, her journey so far as a wife has been nothing short of amazing

Fashion designer and social media personality, Veekee James, has opened up about her experience as a newly married woman, giving fans a humorous glimpse into what married life has been like for her.

Veekeee James has been married to Femi Atere since 2023.

In a lighthearted interview with Pulse Nigeria, Veekee described her marriage so far as fun, exciting, and very sweet, noting that she hasn’t had to deal with any serious surprises—except one unexpected but hilarious discovery.

Veekee James says married life has been sweet, exciting, and without major surprises. Photos: @veekee_james/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She said,

“To be honest, married life has been fun and exciting and very sweet. So I wouldn’t say there has been any surprises."

But just as fans settled into the fairy-tale description, Veekee threw in a dose of reality.

She stated,

“Apart from the fact that now, you can just be lying down with somebody on the bed and the person can just fart for no reason and you are like aaahh. What is really the problem?”

She added with laughter that her husband even intentionally opens the duvet just so she can “take it in,” describing it as both “disgusting” and one of the little surprises that come with marriage.

Veekee shares real-life moments

While many fans view celebrity marriages through the lens of perfection, Veekee’s honest and funny confession is a reminder that real-life marriages come with quirky, human moments too. She said despite the surprises, she’s loving every part of her journey as a wife.

“It sounds disgusting, right? But these are the things that happen in marriage and that I can call surprises. Aside from that, it has been amazing.”

See the video here:

Fans react to Veekee’s honest take on married life

The fashion influencer’s confession has drawn waves of laughter and admiration online, with many fans praising her authenticity.

@irene_creamy wrote:

“Go girl 😍😍👏👏👏 You’re glowing even more in your marriage. Express yourself and perform however you please. Do what makes you happy.”

@iam_beautifulamarachi added:

“The fact is this, a lot of people are used to t0xicity that they assume everyone is also suffering the same t0xicity they are suffering. There are thousands of beautiful marriages around me. Good people with good intentions exist.”

@posha_sammy dropped a hilarious take:

“That fart ehnnnn, I believe it's part of the package cos I don accept am. Fammmm, fummmmm, frapapapuparipopo everytime😂😂😂”

@sharoneess also joined in with humor:

“Funny enough the loud farts don't smell, but you see those silent ones OMG, we will look at each other and be wondering where it came from 😂😂😂😂😂”

Others like @she.issarai couldn’t help but gush over Veekee’s appearance:

“Not me putting all my attention on her hair colour 🥹 the hair too fine abeg ❤️”

@francess_chise wrote:

“When Dey can’t even snap ordinary picture with their boyfriend and husband, they are busy dragging a down-to-earth man. Their men are busy squeezing their face 😂”

And @zugwaii_sambo kept it simple:

“But that’s the truth, she’s a content creator, that’s her content.”

Pastor blasts Veekee James over Priscilla's wedding dress

Aftermath of JP25, a female cleric blasted Veekee James over her comment about the wedding dress of Priscilla Ojo.

The fashion designer had revealed that the holy spirit inspired her while she was designing Priscilla's dress.

Unsatisfied with the claim, the cleric Reverend Kesiena stated the holy spirit could not have inspired Veekee James to make the bride naked.

