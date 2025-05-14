The relationship between Davido and his uncle should be studied as they ahve constantly become the envy of all

The Nigerian singer and performer surprised his favourite uncle at his 65th birthday party in Osun State

Beautiful clips making the rounds saw the duo excitedly dancing to Davido's new song, "with you"

Davido and his uncle brought smiles to the faces of social media users after the music crooner gave his favourite uncle a surprise visit.

Governor Ademola Adeleke turned 65 years old on May 13, 2025, and the day was made special by the presence of his nephew, David Adeleke.

Fun videos from the event surfaced on social media after the two were spotted busting some moves to his new track, 'With You.'

Davido gave governor Ademola a surprise visit on his 65th birthday. Credit: @davido

We already know that Governor Adeleke is a lover of music and would not hesitate to show off his dancing skills. They both looked happy, rocking white outfits as they did their signature dance steps.

This comes after Davido spoke highly of his uncle, describing him as the best Governor, Osun State ever had.

Watch the video here:

Davido and Gov Ademola scatter dance floor

Read some reactions below:

@dorisbisola said:

"No 1 fans of Davido 😂👏👏🔥kudus of Best uncle 👏."

@fancy_giftsplace said:

"I too gbadun their Vibez baba oni Baba na only one life I get ooo make I enjoy am well😍😍."

@tosin_balogun said:

"The way he dances he supposed don slim down. I love his vibes 😍😍😍."

@muse.mo said:

"Happy birthday sir. we shall celebrate up to 100 years Amennnnn."

@follyfoodsnexports said:

"The man at d back don forget himself 😂😂 he just dey dance on his head so tey his body was shaking in real life 😂😂."

@zeezeeworld_clothings said:

"Happy Birthday to an outstanding leader and dedicated public servant. Wishing you a joyous celebration and continued success.On your special day, we celebrate not only your birthday but also your tireless efforts in serving our great state. Best wishes sir @aadeleke_01 and I am happy My first son is sharing the same birthday with you."

Davido and his uncle warm hearts as they dance on his 65th birthday. Credit: @davido

@alpacinoboss007 said:

"I know say once David enter Governor go activate, Happy Birthday Sir."

@bharbzman said:

"I wonder how my governor dey enjoy himself the biggy biggy things too much I no pray for this kind bigg body at alll. Welldone our dancing governor at least you are working even ilesa don enjoy two lane pass there king palace nice one 🙌."

@funnnnke26 said:

"This governor no go have any issues. Always happy. He look good so for his age."

@julianootesanya said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂happy birthday sir, more years in good health."

"Davido made Adeleke’s dynasty proud"- Gov Ademola

According to a former report by Legit.ng, Davido's uncle and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke broke his silence on his nephew's 32nd birthday.

Governor Adeleke, who has a cordial bond with his nephew, Davido, showered prayers on the DMW label boss.

Fans and followers of Davido have since flooded the politician's page to celebrate with the Adeleke family.

