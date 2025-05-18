Celebrities in the entertainment industry, aside from promoting their craft, are also known for their good fashion taste

One area Nigerian male celebrities take seriously is their looks, especially regarding their haircuts

Recently, Legit.ng's Olumide Alake spoke with celebrity barber Topzycut, who has given popular male stars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Juma Jux, and many more haircuts

Adeyinka Taofeek Temitope, better known as Topzycut and founder of Topzycut Hair Studio, has transitioned from being a regular barber to gaining recognition in the Nigerian entertainment industry by cutting the hair of popular stars.

In 2022, Grammy Award winner Burna Boy made headlines after he flew Topzy out from Nigeria to give him a trim.

In 2025, Topzy shared how grateful he was after Wizkid patronised his services.

In a tweet, the barber said he had just given the Essence hitmaker a haircut and was thankful to God for the opportunity.

The likes of Asake, Priscilla Ojo's husband and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, Yhemo Lee, Young Jonn, and many more have patronised Topzy's services in the past.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Topzy shared a memorable haircut, how he became a barber, keeps up with trends, among others.

How Topzy became a barber

Topzy disclosed he had to drop out of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) where he was studying Fine Art, to focus on becoming a barber.

He said, "I dropped out of OOU, where I was studying Fine Art, to fully pursue my journey into barbering—or as I like to call it, my “Hair Surgeon” path. With services rendered to A-list music artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Young Jonn, Darey Art Alade, Larry Gaaga, and many others, my clientele ranges from top celebrities to busy professionals and students. It’s a diverse mix, and I take pride in delivering top-tier grooming experiences to each and every one.

Topzy shares his most memorable celebrity haircut

Having worked with popular celebrities, Topzy disclosed that his encounter with former YBNL star Asake was his most memorable.

"One of the most memorable haircuts I’ve given was to Asake—right on a private jet while we were in the air," he said.

How Topzy's handles pressure of working with high-profile clients

According to the celebrity barber, despite most of his clients being of high-profile status, he is fully in control when giving them a trim.

Topzy said, "There’s no pressure at all when high-profile clients need my service. As long as they’re in the chair and I’m cutting their hair, I’m fully in control. I’ve faced no challenges so far—I simply do my job and move on to the next."

How Topzy keeps up with latest hairstyles and trends

Topzy shared how social media has helped in the development of his craft, as he shared how he keeps up with new hairstyles and trends.

"I stay updated by immersing myself in social media, constantly checking out what other barbers around the world are doing. You can’t rely solely on your own ideas—millions of barbers are out there creating fresh haircut content every day," he disclosed.

How he communicates with clients to understand what they want

Topzy shared the process on how he gets a clear vision of what his celebrity clients want for their hair.

"Every client I work with is treated as someone special, especially because of the niche of high-profile individuals I cater to. They expect top-tier service, so I make sure to deliver exactly what they want—tailoring each haircut to their personal style and preferences.

The first step is always to get a visual reference—usually a picture—of the style they want. Most people struggle to clearly describe hairstyles, and since specific styles have specific names, there can be confusion. A photo helps me understand exactly what they’re trying to achieve and avoids any mix-up," he said.

Topzy on unique request from celebrity client

The celebrity barber shared the most interesting request he received from a client

"I can’t pinpoint one specific request, but I’ve had some interesting ones—like being asked to fly abroad just to give a celebrity a trim," he said.

How he maintains relationships with celebrity clients

He disclosed that his relationships with celebrity clients his based on consistently delivering the exact service they want.

"I build and maintain relationships by consistently delivering the exact service they want. The key is comprehension—once they see that I truly understand their preferences and can deliver every time, they naturally want to keep me around," he said.

Topzy shares his first celebrity haircut

Topzy disclosed that his first celebrity client was R&B singer Darey Art Alade as he recounted the experience.

"My first celebrity client was Darey Art Alade. It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary—I had heard his music before, but I didn’t really know his face, so it felt like just another regular session doing what I do best," he said.

Topzy speaks on his charges

While he didn't share the average amount for a celebrity haircut, Topzy, however, disclosed that there is no fixed price.

"There’s no fixed 'celebrity haircut” price—I charge based on the value of my service, not the status of the client," he said.

