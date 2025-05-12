The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has continued to spur discussion online following its recent edition

The prominent show held its 11th edition on May 10, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre, gathering top celebrities

A footage from the inaugural show in 2013 showing some of the celebrities who showed up, the glitz and glam of that era emerged online

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has become an integral part of the Nigerian pop scene as it continues to entertain the country and reward talents.

The prominent event has been in existence for 12 years, with 11 successful award editions.

OC Ukeje was a nominee at the inaugural AMVCA edition, and Osas Ighodaro was present. Credit: @nostalgicsounds_ng

A vintage video from the first-ever AMVCA show held in 2013 took over the internet by storm, refreshing memories of the historic night

The throwback video spurred a wave of nostalgia among fans who were impressed by how far the organisers of the event have gone.

The trending video provided a glimpse into the grandeur, elegance, and emotional highlights of that night, ranging from red carpet appearances to brief interviews.

Netizens quickly pointed out recognised faces who have now become household names in Nollywood and around the continent.

The video features notable appearances from then-rising singer Osas Ighodaro, veteran actor Olu Jacobs and his wife Joke Slyvia, Tunde Kelani, OC Ukeje, supermodel Oluchi, DJ Exclusive, Rosie Motene, Tunde Kelani, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, and many others.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the entertainment industry turned out en masse for the 11th edition of the highly anticipated Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

It is often said that Nigerians “no dey carry last” when it comes to making bold fashion statements, and this was evident at the recently concluded AMVCA. A-list celebrities turned up in their finest, competing for the spotlight with dramatic and breathtaking outfits.

Legit.ng presented some celebrities who stole the show at the 2025 AMVCA. From Nana Akua, Osas Ighodaro’s mother's earth-inspired dress, 3. Uche Jombo’s embellished white gown, and many others.

AMVCA's inaugural edition trends online. Credit: @africanmagic

How netizens reacted to the 2013 AMVCA

Fans also observed the progression of fashion trends, red carpet style, and production quality, with many appreciating the awards' progress from their humble but memorable debut.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

omesbeautymart said:

"👏👏👏They have come a long way."

ozioma_electronics said:

"Fashion is truly evolving 😍😍 they all look beautiful 🤩."

aunty_kike wrote:

"Osas has always been stunning. That dress is beautiful! @nostalgicsound_ng you are doing the Lord’s work."

maryjanetheplug wrote:

"Where is OC Ukeje? 🤔."

amakarelochukwu said:

"The world is really changing, their attire then was lit but now it looks like rags and outdated. This life scares me walahi."

peace_ufuoma1 said:

"Please wants in the food nowadays, because we were also eating then na."

satinbonnetsetal wrote:

"Before Desmond started wearing ball gown😢 Tell me, if they dress like this... Won't it still be okay 🤔🤔🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ instead of all these new drama😮."

