Nigerian fast-rising talent Asake reacted to the complaints from music lovers about him always singing in Yoruba language

The Afrobeats sensation, during an Instagram Live session, shared reasons he likes to express himself in his mother tongue

Following that, the YBNL star addressed his fans in the viral videos, spurring reactions on social media

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, often known as Asake, has responded to fans who have asked him to sing more English songs.

This came after the release of Asake's highly anticipated third studio album, "Lungu Boy," which features international artists such as Wizkid, Stormzy, and Travis Scott, among others.

Asake speaks about singing in Yoruba language following his new album Lungu Boy.

Some fans complained that they couldn't relate to his songs because most of the lyrics were in Yoruba.

In response, Asake said during a recent Instagram Live session that he appears to be more comfortable singing in Yoruba despite being able to sing in English. Anyone who chooses to be his fan must also enjoy his Yoruba lyrics.

"I am more comfortable singing in Yoruba, it's not that I can't sing in English. If you fvck with me, fvck with me with my Yoruba. If not, then don't."

Asake spurs online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Deyvxxd_:

"Any language anybody wan sing is fine, na melody and rhythm I dey chop if I no understand."

@0luwat0sin_:

"We didn't tell Awilo to sing in English and we still dance to his music without even understand what he was saying, and also Capo snoop. Music is spiritual."

@Pweshiouz13:

"Let people allow this guy sing in what makes him happy."

@KingSammyGG:

"I won’t lie this is not the album we expected because people overseas don’t listen to Yoruba songs that’s why you see they vibe to rema songs more."

@LayTon_x12:

"Tell me reason why you no go love asake?? Maybe unless them no dey make ham in your family sha."

@Pweshiouz13:

