The 2025 edition of the AMVCA is set to kick off, with the organisers beginning to showcase what they have in store this year

The Icon Night took place on May 7, 2025, and many superstars were in attendance to grace the occasion

Videos from the ceremony trended as fans shared their observations about the icons who attended the event

Legends and superstars gathered to attend the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2025, as organisers kicked off part of the program for this year's edition.

The Icon Night took place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and videos from the ceremony trended online.

Veteran actors, including Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Joke Silva, Ego Boy, Ghanaian actor Majid Michel, Ejike Aisegbu, and many others, were spotted in some of the recordings.

Other notable attendees included Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Laide Bakare, Eucharia Anunobi, and more.

Mercy Aigbe speaks about her expectations

In one of the clips, Mercy Aigbe, who lost properties in a fire, gushed over her nominations.

She shared that she received two nominations and was hopeful of taking home the awards after the main event.

The actress also expressed excitement about being part of the Icon Night. According to her, she was looking forward to the final, as being nominated was truly humbling.

Eucharia Anunobi's dramatic toast

In one of the recordings, Eucharia Anunobi was seen giving a toast to her colleagues.

She added a bit of drama while on stage, causing many in attendance to laugh out loud.

Majid Michel makes a rare appearance

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel also attended the ceremony. He was seen on the red carpet and later sat quietly at his table.

Fans were amazed at how youthful and fresh he looked, reminiscing about his acting skills and the types of roles he portrayed in some Nollywood movies.

Recall that the 2024 edition of the AMVCA was a huge success, with many actors going home with awards from the ceremony.

Breath of Life, Jagun Jagun, and others won big at the award show.

What fans said about 2025 AMVCA videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video below:

@akinmtunmiomotosho reacted:

"Lesson to learn: These people were well dressed and stunningly beautiful. The present generation would rather attend a gathering like this half naked."

@artistereflection commented:

"Our people o. May the Creator continue to protect and bless them."So good to see the all time freshest Majid Michel."

@dottius wrote:

"Ego Boyo aww! So good to see her."

@emekaokoye shared:

"Congratulations in advance. Sister mercy did do well in farmers bride."

@gene0veveumreh said:

"Beautiful excitement."

@kreativekeji stated:

"Congratulations in advance to us mama. I can't wait for the real event to take place"

