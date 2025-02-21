A barber Topzycut could not keep the news of his latest client quiet and he shared it on social media

He noted that Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, was his latest client, and he expressed gratitude for his patronage

Topzycut opened up about his next superstar client, and it got many comments from social media users

A barber Topzycut shared how grateful he was after Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, patronised his service.

In a tweet, the barber said he had just given the Essence hitmaker a haircut and was thankful to God for the opportunity.

Barber shares desire to cut Burna-Boy's hair

According to Topzycut, his next wish is to cut the hair of Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Many netizens were excited for him while others said they knew Wizkid would not permit him to record a video.

See Topzcut's tweet below:

Reactions as barber cuts Wizkid's hair

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as a barber cuts Wizkid's hair below:

@_FarouqOlami commented:

"When you give me haircut, you no post am o."

@BigSlym1 stated:

"You will give me a haircut one day, I believe."

@Cleverlydey4u noted:

"What a win Topzy, higher higher. Ehyiiii….when you go give Davido?"

@iamgomez_ commented:

"Bros, come teach my guy this barbing thing abeg."

@jb_cent noted:

"Congratulations, hope you get a million dollars pay."

@OkinFirstBorn_2 stated:

"Baba no allow make u take pictures? You no carry snap ni sha show evidence no be Cho Cho Cho."

@AlMubarak04 stated:

"When will you free to come and give me a haircut too? Work harder so u go get the opportunity to cut my hair."

@Adedeji64836183 said:

"If person wan learn hair cut from you. How much make person dae budget?"

@Big_showSammy commented:

"Wiz fit no allow take snap bayen o. That egbon kperen."

@Mike14972618674 stated:

"Na lie wiz is not in Nigeria probably some weeks before he traveled back to the Uk."

Barber cries over Wizkid FC's promise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abuja barber, who was in an altercation with Davido, had called out Wizkid FC for not upholding what he was assured

You would recall that Legit.ng reported that the Wizkid FC barber, was in an online scuffle with singer Davido after he called him "003".

He came online to solicit help from netizens over his money, which seemed to be hanging in the air.

