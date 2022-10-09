Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is like most men who cherish their barbers and would do anything to keep them

The Twice as Tall star recently flew out his barber to give his hair a trim and the video trended on social media

A number of social media users had a lot to say after the video went viral as they praised the young man’s talent

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is in the news again for flying out his barber to give him a trim.

The Last Last crooner was discovered to have flown out his hair stylist, Topzycut, to help with his hair.

In a video posted by Topzycut on his Instagram page, he was seen walking towards an aeroplane with his barbing kit as he explained his mission.

Burna Boy flies out barber to trim his hair. Photos: @topzycut, @burnaboygram

Topzy appeared to have been flown to Ghana in September by Burna to give him a clean trim.

The video also showed the barber showing the final result of his work on the music artiste. In his caption he wrote:

“September dump : Touch down Ghana to give Burna a clean trim@burnaboygram”

Nigerians react to Burna Boy flying out his barber to give him a trim

The video went viral on social media and got a number of Nigerians talking. Some of them understood that it was as a result of having money as they claimed they would do the same thing if they were privileged.

obaksolo:

"MONEY "

scoobynero:

"So na sane guy Dey cut ✂️ ASAKE n BURNA ? Make sense now "

iamamakae:

"Just be good in whatever you do, It will take you places"

adestitoali:

"When you are big, you are big...Say Money"

stylemaniac_nasa:

"Just keep doing what you are doing one day it will pay off .. stay loyal and humble "

maddie__ie:

"Omo if I have money I’ll do same, to get better barber no easy"

____khristie:

"All guys will do this ones the money day them cherish their barber that’s the only person they can’t cheat on bro!"

_ebukarh:

"Money stops shalayes"

bigbronaijanewsblog:

"How much be flight and how much he the haircut ‍♂️ lord pls see me na mechanic and blogging I sabi make Tunde Ednut just see me fly ✈️ me too"

madambanga:

"Just know ur work n be consistent "

djpaulng:

"Normally, boys loyal to their barber pass wife."

beezymouth:

"Odogwu no be guy name."

a_kingsempire:

"Just be consistent and be good at what you do "

amaka.maya:

"This guy's growth is so lovely to see, just two years ago he was barbing guys under tree, now he's a celebrity barber. ❤️"

