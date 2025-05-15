Yhemolee’s wife, Thayour B, has shared shocking evidence of how her staff have been handling her business over the last couple of months

Thayour, who gave birth sometime last year and runs a store, shared a video of staff who have been stealing from her

She also shared video and photo evidence, as well as pictures of policemen, as she questioned them

Nigerian social media influencer and businesswoman Thayour B, who is also Yhemolee's wife, shared her experience with her staff.

Taking to her official Snapchat account, Thayour revealed how her staff had been stealing from her by receiving business payments into their personal accounts.

Yhemolee's wife arrests staff who stole from her business. Credit: @thayour_b

Source: Instagram

The new mum noted that this has been happening since November 2024, even after treating them with love. She shared a screenshot of a N300k alert sent to one of the girls to help her change her faulty phone.

In a series of clips shared, the girls were spotted kneeling and begging their boss, while two policemen could be seen in the background.

Thayour wrote on her business page:

"We recently discovered that some members of our sales team were collecting payments through personal accounts instead of our official business account. If you have ever made payment for any Thebodymagic product outside our ONLY approved account below."

"We kindly ask that you speak up and reach out to us immediately via DM or our official WhatsApp line. It’s with a sad heart we write this message and beg that you help us speak up as this has been going on for a long time."

See the post below:

Reactions as Thayour B exposes her staff

Read some reactions below:

@ifys.kitchen said:

"DON'T FORGIVE THEM. LET THEM PAY BACK EVERY DIME. I HATE WICKEDNESS."

@yetundetide said:

"If everyone is like me, trust me these set of staff will not be able to steal from business owners, and reason being that, I will never send money to anyone’s personal account apart a business account. If you send me a personal account I will assume you are trying to steal from the business. We should all emulate this culture."

@folakess said:

"Person send you 300k to buy phone for yourself, the money you didn’t work for and you still have the mind to steal from her??"

@olardunie said:

"To find loyal staff or business associates nah by God's grace."

@unc.houseoffashion said:

"Nah who sales reps never show shege Dey pity this people."

@_cherii_coco said:

"Let them pay back everything 👏 don't forgive and forget ooooo collect your money back."

@bussyjones said:

"That first one her face strong, I no see remorse, hol am well, hol the two of them well."

@teeto__olayeni said:

"If you have good staff that are loyal, treat your business like theirs and don’t steal from you,you are very lucky."

Yhemolee's Wife arrest staff who stole from her business. Credit: @thayour_b

Source: Instagram

@mariecute1 said:

"Imagine enriching yourself with someone else business and still collecting your salary."

@chinenye201 said:

"Them one follow madam Dey live “la vida loca” forgetting that madam have paid her dues."

@___queensdriveaesthetics said:

"I like as their face show well well.. Prison straight. Please disgrace them properly, very usele$$ set of people."

@kemity said:

"Omo and they also pray make them have business too 😫😫."

Mercy Aigbe shares how her staff stole from her

Per a previous report from Legit.ng, actress Mercy Aigbe, in an appreciation video, opened up on some of the challenges she faced in 2024.

The Nollywood star, whose house got burnt in a fire accident, also shared how her staff stole from her.

Mercy Aigbe also expressed her sincere gratitude to her husband, Kazim Adeota, colleagues and fans for standing by her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng