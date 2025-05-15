A Nigerian lady who is currently doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared a video of what happened at her PPA

Reactions have trailed a video of a corps member who shared what happened at her place of primary assignment.

In a TikTok video, the lady said she wore a gown to her PPA, but the authorities there deemed it too short.

The video was posted by @_jennydins, she said she was given a wrapper to tie around her waist to cover her legs.

According to the video, the school authorities said the gown she wore to work was too short for a school environment.

Her words:

"My ppa gave me wrapper to tie saying my gown was to short for a school environment."

However, some TikTok users who have seen the gown are saying it is not short.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as school gives corps member wrapper to tie

@Imma said:

"I can never!!!!!!! Do such a thing."

@Ria said:

"You will be the topic of the students gist for that week."

@dobis said:

"How is this short? All this oversabi people."

Lady shares a list of companies that pay NYSC members

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady shared a post on X about corporate organisations that accept National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

She said the organisations accept corps members posted in Lagos and also pay them salary during their one year of service.

The companies listed include UAC, Deloitte and IKEDC and, a recruitment expert also told Legit.ng that there are other companies that pay NYSC members.

She said:

"If you're interested in exploring opportunities with this organisation, consider the following application channels. Visit their career website to submit your application. Connect with current employees on Linkedin and express your interest. Alternatively, you can visit their office in person for a faster response. You are welcome."

Are NYSC members entitled to salary?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng spoke to Samson Adebayo, a recruitment specialist at Devskiller and he confirmed that there are companies that pay NYSC members.

Samson said NYSC members are entitled to a salary and that some of them earn good money where they work, apart from their allowance from the federal government.

He said:

"Yes, NYSC members are entitled to payment for their services. Their primary objectives are twofold: to provide support and alleviate workload, and to gain valuable experience for future endeavors. Interestingly, some NYSC members receive salaries comparable to, or even surpassing, those of experienced hires in other companies. This is particularly prevalent in the oil and gas sector, where some NYSC members reportedly earn up to ₦300,000."

Samson noted that securing NYSC placement in such companies that pay well is not always as straightforward as it sounds.

