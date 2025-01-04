Congratulations are in order as Yhemo Lee and his lovely wife Tayo have announced the birth of their first child on social media

The new mum took to her official Instagram page, where she shared the threat news with their online family

Her post has been met with congratulatory messages from fans online, and celebrities have shared in the joy of the young couple

Nigerians were glad to see a new post by Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee's wife, Tayo, announcing the birth of her first child.

The duo tied the knot in August of 2024, which rocked social media for days. Earlier in the day, there were speculations that the love birds had welcomed their first child, but it just got confirmed.

Expressing her joy, Thayour dedicated a heartfelt message to her newborn, telling the child how thankful she is for such a blessing.

Yhemoo Lee and Thayour celebrate their newborn. @thayour_b

Thayour captioned the post:

"Psalm 139:13 ‘You made all the delicate inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb.This journey has been filled with so much love, wonder, and gratitude. Our heart couldn’t be fuller. You are so loved, from the moment we learnt of you, our hearts have been overflowing with joy and anticipation.

"Every flutter, every heartbeat reminds us of the incredible miracle you are. We are in awe of the love and grace that has brought us to this moment. Our precious gift, you are everything we’ve prayed for and more. We are so thankful for this beautiful blessing and the incredible journey ahead as we become a family."

See her post below:

Many celebrate Yhemo Lee and Thayour

Read some sweet reactions from social media users and celebrities below:

@eboy6235:

"I don die😭😭😭 chaiiiii finallyyyyyy pearl is here."

@its_.justnana:

"Congratulations beautiful people!!🥹❤."

@enioluwaofficial:

"So beautiful! Congratulations to the family. All glory to God!😁❤️ Iyawo ti Di Mummyy!!"

@_therealope1:

"Congratulations tee😍😍😍😍."

@eboy6235:

"Omoooo this one that it is a boy let us give him nightlife."

@d.real.annabel_:

"You ateeeeeee this pregnancy."

@ykarisfashion:

"This one sweet me o congratulations."

@tiwasavage:

"So beautiful, congratulations."

@ama_reginald:

"So beautiful 🥹 congratulations my people ❤️."

@diiadem:

"Omg congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

@naijaeverything:

"Una wan kpayin me when I posted last night 😂😂 congratulations."

@peller089:

"Wow so fast I love this."

@brodashaggi:

"Congratulations to you both 🎉😍."

@eboy6235:

"God will bless you ooo thayour on the day of your delivery it will come out successful,this child will bring more and more blessing into your lives ,ohh my love 😭😭😭yhemolee is now a father 🫶🫶🫶🫶😭😭😭😂😂. FOURPLET ooooo🤭"

@goodiesculinary:

"Baby pearl in da building."

Yhemo Lee discloses wedding will be air on DSTV

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian nightlife king Idowu Adeyemi, widely known as Yhemo Lee, elevated weddings to a new level.

Yhemoo Lee's wedding ceremony in August raised the bar by revealing that it would be broadcast Live on DSTV.

The influencer and actor gave out this information via his verified social media page, sparking reactions from netizens.

