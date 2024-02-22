Popular Nigerian actor Yhemo Lee’s girlfriend, Thayour B, recently took delivery of a brand new Benz to the joy of fans

Thayour shared a series of photos and videos of her new ride on social media, and netizens speculated that Yhemo Lee bought it for her

Many social media users congratulated Thayour on her new ride and noted that she deserved it for what she passed through

Popular Nigerian actor and nightlife guru, Idowu Adeyemi aka Yhemo Lee’s girlfriend, Oyindamola aka Thayour B, recently trended on social media over her luxury new ride.

The young lady took to her social media pages to share the news of her brand new Mercedes Benz SUV by sharing lovely photos and videos online.

Yhemo Lee's girlfriend Thayour B shows off her brand new Benz. Photos: @thayour_b

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the black Benz SUV was decorated with red balloons and a big red bow on its bonnet. The photos soon went viral on social media.

Many netizens were of the opinion that her boyfriend Yhemo Lee bought the luxury ride for her only a few months after their messy breakup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that the couple had broken up and Yhemo Lee quickly moved on with another lady that he started to showcase online. However, the actor’s new romance was short lived and he moved back to Thayour B after publicly apologising to her.

See photos of Thayour B’s new Benz below:

Reactions as Yhemo Lee reportedly buys Benz for Thayour B

Netizens reacted to Thayour B’s Benz with many of them celebrating her, noting that she deserved it. Read some of their comments below:

kofz__events:

“Yassssssss!!! Love it.”

olaoluwayemii:

“Honest truth she won’t go back if he wasn’t this rich not after that public humiliation.”

cheers_kween_:

“If a woman has not suffered in a relationship no body will say she deserves the good things. See some saying she deserved it .may we experience love that don't require suffering 1st amen.”

egoumez:

“Awwnnn. I no tap oo. But I wish them beautiful life ahead.”

symply.tina__:

“She deserve am abeg she don see plenty shege for that relationship .”

may_may.x:

“Team thayor from day O we won ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations my babyyyy.”

kezzy__:

“Go back to your ex oh,even if he publicly humiliated you and your household.”

ayomi___x:

“Now, that’s how to apologize after embarrassing someone congratulations big T❤️.”

an_na_bella11:

“If you like go back to your ex because of thisunderstanding girlfriend. Your eye go see shege banza.”

kween_tiwalope:

“Love it for her ❤ now this how to apologize.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“This is a sign to go back to ur ex today, there’s no place like home.”

gbogbotigbogbo_store:

“Tayo wonI am so happy o. Ah this particular news sweet my belle! Team tayo say hello.”

I like gold diggers - Yhemo Lee

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee trended on social media over his recent statement about his mum and his side chicks.

The socialite was a guest on the Bad and Boujee podcast with Moet Abebe and BBNaija’s Tolani Baj, when he spilled on his preferences in women.

Yhemo Lee opened up on how he spends more money on his side chicks than on his own mother because he likes gold diggers.

Source: Legit.ng