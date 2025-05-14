A female nurse based in the United Kingdom wants to relocate to Lagos, Nigeria, to pursue her calling

The nurse disclosed this in a viral post on the social media platform TikTok, describing it as a surreal feeling

While many people welcomed her intention to move to Nigeria, others urged her to give it a rethink

A UK-based nurse, known as @miss_princewill on TikTok, has informed her followers about her decision to relocate to Lagos, Nigeria.

The nurse said she has already submitted her application to quit her nursing job in the UK ahead of her relocation.

Why nurse wants to relocate to Nigeria

According to the nurse, she wants to relocate to Nigeria to pursue her calling and educate children in Lagos. She described her decision as "such a surreal feeling."

Words layered on her TikTok post read:

"POV: Just submitted your application to leave your nursing job and move to Lagos, Nigeria, indefinitely to chase your calling and educate children there."

Mixed reactions greeted the lady's decision to relocate to Lagos, with many hailing it.

Nurse's post elicits mixed reactions

Ellie Lomotey said:

"Such a brilliant excellent mother ! God bless u this is wisdom 🙏 may the grace of our Lord Jesus be with u forever amen."

mamayaa3 said:

"🥰God bless your steps and shield every decision you take. God strengthen you and your family.!You are blessed 😇 it will do well in all area of life as you move back home."

Soybos Enterprise said:

"Nigeria is a blessed land of great opportunity sis,I wish you all the best your heart can ever wish for..love and light in your ways ...Cheers."

wendy said:

"Cheers to a hero. Wishing you all the best in your endeavors. It takes courage to make such a move for the sake of humanity. You deserve an applause."

Mash said:

"It’s not in my place but before you move to Nigeria completely I would definitely advise you to do a 3 month trial of what you want. Not the vacation time but real hardcore work as its not as glam."

debbie_lamide said:

"I think you’ll be happier. Anyone who cares for, or educates children has a special place in my heart. I wish you all the best in your new chapter."

Efe Ojo said:

"Don't let any one discourage you my sister , everything isn't about money ,if going back to Nigeria to fulfill your heart desire, that wealth already , purpose is life , all the best my sister."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse had packed her bags and relocated to Abuja to work in a hospital.

US-based nurse relocates to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse based in the United States had relocated to Nigeria in search of a better life.

The nurse, who resigned from her job in the US before returning home, said life could be a lot more fun than what the Western world made people believe.

She added that there was a lot more to life than focusing on work. She lamented that in some families, siblings don't get to see each other because they live in different cities around the world.

