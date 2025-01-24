Actress Mercy Aigbe, in an appreciation video, opened up on some of the challenges she faced in 2024

The Nollywood star, whose house got burnt in a fire accident, also shared how her staff stole from her

Mercy Aigbe also expressed her sincere gratitude to her husband, Kazim Adeota, colleagues and fans for standing by her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe recently reflected on her experience in the past year and expressed gratitude to everyone who came through for her.

Recall that Mercy made headlines towards the end of 2024 after she posted a video of how she lost her property worth millions of naira to a fire incident at her home.

The sad incident garnered attention from Mercy's colleagues and fans, who sympathised with her. Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo was one of the popular faces who showed support for Mercy.

In a recent appreciation video, Mercy confessed that the fire incident devastated her. She lost a lot, including merchandise meant for promoting her new movie, Thin Line, which she kept in a store in the house.

The actress, who said she had to take a break due to the incident, revealed that the fire started in the store and was caused by a power surge.

Aside from the fire incident, Mercy shared how her staff stole from her while she was grieving her loss. She disclosed she had to involve the Nigerian police in the case.

Reflecting on the past, Mercy went on to appreciate her colleagues in the movie industry, her husband Kazim Adeoti, aka The Gen Z Alhaji and her supporters.

"Thank you all for your amazing support, Thank you all for holding me down when it mattered," she said.

In a message of gratitude to her fans, Mercy wrote in a caption,

"To the fans that showed up and showed out at the Cinemas to see Thinline, you are the GOAT, may your blessings never run dry. The Cinemas that supported me through out this journey I want to say a big thank you and may the sales keep popping."

Watch video as Mercy Aigbe opens up on cause of fire incident, how her staff stole from her below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reflects

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

Sen_Adedotun said:

"I wish you all the best in this new year.

Oluwanifemi wrote:

"Wow wow wow despite everything you were still showing up….. No wonder I was surprise your PR this year was low compared to the first year."

thermmy01 reacted:

"You're so beautiful, strong, relentless and a goal getter. God in his infinite mercy will restore all that's lost in a million folds and you won't experience anymore loss in Jesus name Amen. Keep winning ma'am."

tintedcravings wrote:

"Strong woman."

k_dunni:

"My favorite Alhaji we love you more."

