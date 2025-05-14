A Nigerian lady, Peace Ayanlowo, received praise after sharing her budget bedroom renovation journey

She revealed the cost of each item used and DIY details, including a N12,000 aesthetic mirror and affordable carpet

Her TikTok video, showcasing the transformation, has garnered over 2.2 million views and positive reactions for its realistic budget

A Nigerian lady, Peace Ayanlowo, showed how she renovated her bedroom on a budget, and netizens hailed her.

She stated how much she spent on buying each item she used for the renovation and the ones she did by herself.

In a video by @peace_ayanlowo on TikTok, she showed the initial look of her room and how it was after she renovated it.

She stated that she bought her aesthetic mirror for N12,000 and proceeded to get five yards of carpet, which cost N1,800 for a yard.

Peace did a do-it-yourself (DIY) frame by printing and laminating images she got from Pinterest.

She also showed how she painted her room and changed her curtains.

The video was captioned:

“Renovate my room with me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail room renovation

The video went viral on TikTok and had over 2.2 million views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the video hailed the lady for being realistic about her prices and for staying true to her low budget.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Sylvia said:

"Next time just print on glossy paper. Save your money and strength. Glossy paper gives same effect as laminating."

@Major Ajiboye said:

"This is one of the realest content I have seen in a long while. All of you buying expensive stuff, remember not everyone has a lot of money to spare for stuff."

@Cynthia said:

"Oh… I’m glad I watched till the end, wanted to make you a very quality curtains for free. Stay blessed."

Ella_gracee said:

"To be honest this looks nice but one thing spilt it and it’s the curtain cause why was it transparent black curtain would have been cool cause you have a black paint design."

@iam_esstarkay said:

"Omo this looks good I won’t lie… People of God Live within your means."

@Akpa Nlecha | Beaded Bag Plug said:

"Aww this is beautiful, planning to renovate my room but don’t even know where to start from cuz I felt it will be expensive. If you don’t mind what’s the estimate of what you spent for everything?"

In related stories, a lady shared how she renovated her luxury boutique, while another shared her mistake while renovating her room.

Landlord wants tenant to renovate N1.2m apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man sparked debate after showcasing a dilapidated house in Surulere, Lagos, listed for N1.2 million per annum.

He noted that the landlord required the renter to renovate the apartment, which is in dire need of repair.

The man questioned the current state of rental prices in Surulere, asking if the price was justified given the condition of the property.

