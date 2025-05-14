Nigerian singer Davido showered sweet birthday wishes on his daughter Imade Adeleke who just clocked 10

The proud dad took to his Instagram story to share an adorable photo from Imade’s Arabian themed birthday shot

Davido hailed his daughter over her new age as he penned down a powerful note for her, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido trended online following his heartfelt wishes for his daughter Imade who clocked 10 on May 14, 2025.

The pictures were shot in an Arabian princess theme that suited her personality and radiant smile. The stunning images quickly went viral as fans celebrated her in a big way.

While many are still waiting for Davido to publicly celebrate his child, social media users have left no stone unturned in making the young 'princess' feel special.

Davido finally celebrates daughter

Amid the birthday buzz, the Afrobeats star in emotional post hailed his first daughter for clocking the double digits figure, 10.

He noted that Imade was his first princess as he expressed pdirde in her new age.

Davido went on to reminded his first fruit of his fatherly affection towards her.

Sharing a pictures of lovely photos, he wrote:

Happy 10th birthday to my first! Beautiful princess Imade Adeleke!! Daddy Loves you.:

See his post below:

Recall that Davido and Sophia Momodu have been in conflict over the custody of their daughter, Imade.

The musician filed for joint custody, while Sophia filed for sole custody of their 9-year-old daughter. There were also reports that Davido had not spoken to Imade in over two years.

Davido’s birthday wish to Imade trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

walkwithmethroughmymind said:

"Happy birthday to Imade. She looks like her mum. Hailey looks like the Adeleke’s. I pray she reunites with her world super star dad cos we all know how he doesn’t joke with his family. Well done Sophia ❤️."

paulinaatadana said:

"It's a shame when your own mum is d weapon that functioned against you at your young age 😢😢😢.."

jesusislord2329 said:

"Co - parenting is not a crime. Sophia should allow Davido to see his daughter, Imade . If Sophia truly loves her daughter, she will allow that child to see her father, who is never a deadbeat DAD. Davido is definitely an amazing FATHER to all his children ❤️ 💙 ♥️."

maureen_mimidoo wrote:

"Sophia is doing a good job raising Imade. Before enko? Who is supposed to take good care of her if not the mother? Even the poorest of mothers take care of their children. Mek una rest."

official_sweet_angel05 said:

"He no post Dey talk he post Dey are still crying y’all will be fine happy beautiful birthday Imade keep growing in God grace ❤️❤️."

mheenarh__ said:

"I really love how her mother is raising her, everything is always age appropriate and cute. Love love it😍."

Davido’s first daughter Imade wins spelling bee

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, left many amazed at her school report following Sophia Momodu’s recent post.

The businesswoman shared a photograph of the young champ from school and revealed she had won a difficult competition.

The post further disclosed how proud Sophia and Imade’s school were over the girl’s victory

