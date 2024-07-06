Nigerian renowned journalist Dele Momodu broke his silence amid the rift between his niece Sophia Momodu and Davido

The media mogul revealed that he got a distressing message from Davido recently as he spoke on the origin of his child custody drama

Mr Momodu, in his lengthy statement, also disclosed the last call the Afrobeats star had with his daughter until the recent scandal

Nigerian journalist and business entrepreneur Dele Momodu has spoken out about the ongoing child custody battle between his niece, Sophia Momodu, and popular singer Davido.

The media mogul claimed he received a "distressing message" from Davido, prompting him to address the public drama.

Dele Momodu spoke on the fight between Davido and his niece, Sophia Momodu. Credit: @therealimadeadeleke, @delemomoduovation, @thesophiamomodu

Davido and Sophia Momodu have been in conflict over the custody of their daughter, Imade. The musician filed for joint custody, while Sophia filed for sole custody of their 9-year-old daughter.

Dele Momodu broke his silence on the issue, explaining its origins and revealing that the Afrobeats star had not spoken to Imade for two years until recently. Mr Momodu also added that he believes the court struggle between the two was caused by a lack of camaraderie.

See his post below:

Dele Momodu's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ibe.ikenna:

"If he was not a celebrity would your niece demand all this from him?"

sammielle_couture:

"How do you expect her to live in a family house that's not hers. Pls if you can afford a house in Manhattan stay there and protect your child."

cherylcoll:

"And he didn’t speak with his daughter for two good years???? Wow, so how will she agree for joint custody, this is really unfair."

itunuoluwa_gbemisola:

"If you still drag Sophia after what this man wrote here, you need to do better with your Education!"

lenahsszn:

"She declined the house bcos they’re not married together and she see no reason in staying in that house. Some women that are intelligent and contented will do same thing. I think all he’s favourites can now read this and comprehend. They say Imade dey go see her baba family well well."

damsel_respy:

"So Sophia is not lying? So why are people attacking her?"

mhiz_famzy_hairworld:

"Still no issue here except for the accommodation that caused all this bruhaha, David said he can only afford 5million annually for the rent then y is Sophia putting her hand in 23m banana island that she knows only she can’t even afford."

Sophia accuses Davido of using Imade

Sophia Momodu is still spitting more regarding her child custody battle with the singer.

In a new update from her 102-paragraph counter-affidavit written to a Nigerian high court, Sophia alleged that Davido once used their little daughter Imade as part of his publicity stunt.

The businesswoman claimed that Davido bought their daughter a faulty Range Rover in 2021 for his media promotion.

