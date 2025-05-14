Davido's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, has also celebrated her elder sister, Imade Adeleke, on her 10th birthday

Hailey Adeleke, who turned eight in May 2025, shared Imade's picture while penning a short message on how much she misses her

Davido's second daughter, Hailey, has penned a heartwarming message to Imade, which has stirred reactions

Hailey Adeleke, the second daughter of music star David Adeleke (Davido) has penned a birthday message to her elder sister, Imade Adeleke, on her 10th birthday.

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido's first child and daughter turned 10 years old on Wednesday, May 14, as she flooded her social media timelines with stunning pictures from her birthday shoot.

Davido’s 2nd Daughter Hailey pens heartwarming message to Imade Adeleke at 10. Credit: realhaileyadeleke/realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Imade dressed as an Arabian princess, wore a radiant smile in her birthday pictures, which have gone viral as fans celebrated her extensively.

While Davido is yet to publicly celebrate his first daughter as of the time this report was published, his second daughter, Hailey, who recently turned eight, has celebrated Imade.

Hailey's birthday message to Imade Adeleke at 10 leaves fans talking. Credit: realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Hailey, who referred to Imade as her big sister, expressed how much she loves and misses her.

Sharing a picture of Imade on her page, Hailey wrote,

"Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister, I love you so much and I miss you 😊 have a beautiful day."

The post Hailey Adeleke shared as she celebrated her big sister Imade Adeleke at ten is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Hailey's mother and Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, shared pictures from her 8th birthday party in Senegal.

One of the pictures showed Davido posing with Hailey, and her mother at the birthday party.

Reactions as Hailey celebrates Imade Adeleke

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens and fans applauded Hailey for her sweet birthday message to Imade. Read the comments below:

fidelnwakaudeh said:

"Hailey is such a beautiful soul like her mom and dad, happy birthday to your big sister."

favylizzlestate wrote:

"Happy birthday Imade your mummy is really taking care of you."

rubies1505 said:

"This is so kind of you Hailey. God bless & protect you both."

kadetutu238 reacted:

"This is so nice of you baby Hailey, happy birthday to your big sis..,"

justbereal30bg said:

"Well trained nah ur mama I give credit jho we love you haile."

konadu9165 commented:

"You are so Sefless , Humble and loving 🥰 like your Daddy Davido , You have shown us the truly love ❤️ not that one ☝️. Anyway Enjoy your day Imade let your mom teach you love ❤️ and humanity."

lindyjoe223 said:

"Awwwn, that’s nice of you hay ha happy birthday to your big sister Imade."

anthonypedra wrote:

"You are just like your father you have a big heart God we continue to protect you."

Davido’s first daughter Imade wins spelling bee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, reported that Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, amazed Nigerians with her school report.

Sophia Momodu shared a photograph of her daughter from school and revealed she had won a difficult competition.

The post further disclosed how proud Sophia and Imade’s school were over the girl’s victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng