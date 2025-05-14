Nigerian singer Davido showed off a different side of his personality following his recent stop in the country

A video captured the Afrobeats star in a street as people around gathered his car to greet him

However the musician’s reaction to the the massive love and attention he received on the street left many sharing their conflicting views

Nigerian artist Davido, real name David Adeleke, made an unsual appearance that has sparked discussion on the internet.

The musician was seen on a rowdy street in the country, surrounded by hood guys who were thrilled to have him there.

Davido put his head out the open door of his luxurious car, shouting and waving his hands in the air.

The men crowded around his automobile, yelling OBO.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeat singer wormed his way into the hearts of music lovers in Ghana after he released his much anticipated song, Awuke.

This was after the Grammy Award nominee had given his fans a sneak peek of what to expect from his song, Awuke a few weeks ago

In a video sighted online, the music star, who linked up with Peller days ago, was seen at a club in Ghana where Awuke was played. The crowd went in uproar as they celebrated the much anticipated

In another recording, Davido was seen getting down from a jet that flew him to Ghana.

He was excited to see the crowd waiting to welcome him in Ghana. Another video also captured the warm reception that Davido got years ago when he had a collaboration with Shatta Wale in Ghana.

Netizens react to Davido’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

j5qxii__ said:

"Zero steeze."

riches_oshos said:

"E no get level 🙌 bet me !! Look 👀 the way he is acting 🎭 😂."

lord_pretty_flacko_moe said:

"Wizkid is boss, I know say …… 😂."

watermelonshuga._ said:

"This man get energy."

dflowergirlje wrote:

"Make una no love Davido Again abeg space done choke 🥵🥵🥵🥵…….We done complete oh !!!!"

ezeanyisia_efigbo_ibuego said:

"Davido for spray this people money oohh.. if no be EFCC wey wizkid spraying of money."😢

ghost.33xx said:

"This guy life don spoil tbh."

mayorhm siad:

"Lol 😂 na my state tho but d governor isn’t doing anything spectacular there .. even to get to d osun state gan is messed up their roads are sooo bad.. as a governor if d road to ur state is dah bad den what are u doing exactly?"

mwedy said:

I love you davido but sometime you dey yarn dust. Best governor we ever had for where? Wetin happen to aregbe😂."

Davido's new Roll Royce land in Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that a clip of Davido's new electric car had been sighted on social media and left many in awe of the class it oozes.

It was claimed that the singer parted with N629 billion, which became a debate among fans in the comments section.

The white wonder on wheels was being driven into a container that would take it to its final destination.

