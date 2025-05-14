Superstar Davido's first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, is celebrating her 10th birthday on May 14, 2025

Beautiful pictures from Imade's birthday shoot have surfaced on social media, and fans have showered her with beautiful messages

Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, have been in conflict over the custody of their daughter, Imade

It's World Imade Adeleke Day, as Davido's first child turns 10. The beautiful and intelligent Gen Alpha queen flooded the timelines with stunning pictures from her birthday shoot.

The pictures were shot in an Arabian princess theme that suited her personality and radiant smile. The stunning images quickly went viral as fans celebrated her in a big way.

While many are still waiting for Davido to publicly celebrate his child, social media users have left no stone unturned in making the young 'princess' feel special.

See pictures below:

Recall that Davido and Sophia Momodu have been in conflict over the custody of their daughter, Imade.

The musician filed for joint custody, while Sophia filed for sole custody of their 9-year-old daughter. There were also reports that Davido had not spoken to Imade in over two years.

Fans celebrate Imade's 10th birthday

Read some reactions below:

@ayoks_couture said:

"Happy birthday princess 😍😍😍😍😍."

@qudirow said:

"Happy beautiful birthday to you llap age with grace ❤️😍."

@nicole_bakes_and_food said:

"❤️❤️happy birthday princess. I pray psalm 35 over your life always."

@sassyglam1 said:

"Happy 10th Birthday to my beautiful, intelligent, smart Imasco🎂🎉❤️ God bless you, keep you, guide and protect all your steps ijmn 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️ Daughter of a Queen ."

@folu.rich said:

"Happy birthday to beautiful Imasco🎊🎉 the big 10 is here, you’ll continue to grow in the wisdom and knowledge of God… your path is a shining light, bless is the womb that carried you. You’ll stand at the gate of the enemy and you will be heard in high places in Jesus name🙏🙏🙏. Enjoy your day beautiful 🎉💎🎂🍾🥂🎊."

@ekani_inyang1 said:

"Happy Birthday Princess Imade Adeleke. Best Wishes Always Amen."

@abagbodi said:

"Omoooo, after watching this video, i can boldly say that IMADE is a Diva ❤️❤️🎂🎉."

@mides_wold_corner said:

"See me smiling this morning... Awwn my online baby. Happy birthday beautiful 🥰🤩👑 Gods blessings on you, may God keep you, guide you .Ameen. All haters wish on you and mum should backfire in their household 10000 folds. Go on and prosper daling."

@a_bottle_of_rose said:

"Happy birthday to the first baby I followed on Instagram..such unconditional love I have for you and your mom 🎉❤️."

@ayinkeade_orobo said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Princess Imade the most intelligent Princess in Adeleke Family 🔥❤️, May Almighty God keeps you has you are growing in his Wisdom knowledge and understanding in Jesus Mighty Name."

Davido’s first daughter Imade wins spelling bee

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, left many amazed at her school report following Sophia Momodu’s recent post.

The businesswoman shared a photograph of the young champ from school and revealed she had won a difficult competition.

The post further disclosed how proud Sophia and Imade’s school were over the girl’s victory.

