Priscilla Ojo shared a hilarious post about the new name she finally adopted for her husband, Juma Jux

It’s no news that Nigerians have a funny way of nicknaming people, and they did the same for the Tanzanian music star

In a new post, Priscilla Ojo shared on social media, she captioned it with the new name, she left social media abuzz

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, is on the lips of Nigerians following her recent post about her husband, Juma Jux. The new wife, who wed her man, Juma, in a series of wedding posts, shared a hilarious post about a new name she decided to adopt for her husband.

In the past, content creator Cute Abiola and Nigerians coined a new nickname for Juma Jux to make it more interesting. They opted for Juma 'Juice' instead, which many found rather hilarious.

His wife, Priscilla, shocked her fans online earlier after sharing a post of herself with a funny caption. It read: 'Iyaow Juma Juice,' indicating that she had accepted the name given to her man by her fellow Nigerians.

The fashion influencer’s reaction to the post ignited funny reactions from social media users. This came after her man, Juma, shared a video of the venue for their 7th wedding anniversary in Tanzania.

Recall, a Nigerian influencer and actress Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux became a topic of discussion online after a woman called him out.

The young lady, identified as May May on TikTok, shared some observations she made about the Tanzanian singer.

She further made claims about the mansion where Juma and his family live in Tanzania, triggering reactions online.

How fans reacted to Priscy's post

Read some reactions below:

@bukky said:

"Finally @its.priscy accepted the Juma Juice 🧃🧃🧃 but at least next time put this in front 🧃🧃🧃😄😄😄 So juicy ❤️. @thecuteabiola started it actually but I took it upon myself cuz it sounds so chilling and sweet. Juicy means productivity and sweet."

@bami2_3 said:

"Juma juice wey the first Facebook bloggers wey talk say juma get pikin when she first introduced him then. Na since then she be dey call herself like that now, to tease the woman 😂😂."

@eri_ifem said:

"I know one day I will win something on this page 👏❤️❤️❤️."

@sekinat_ayodele said:

"Yes soo iyawo juma juice for life."

@ajayifolashadevictoria said:

"Bukky jealousy dey your blood😂😂😂😂😂😂😂hypeman."

@adunola_________ said:

"Otilor bayen😂 Juma Juice in-law wa🙈💕Pricy Iyawo Juma Juice😊."

@leems001 said:

"Everywhere is Juicy."

@midewealth464 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂in cute abiola voice 😂😂😂."

@shop_slay said:

"😂😂😂😂 God abeggggg."

Priscilla Ojo and her bridesmaids' first look

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Priscilla Ojo and her bridesmaids were spotted dazzling in their outfits as they created TikTok content.

The video showed the other ladies in robes, while the bride rocked a different outfit as they danced together.

This sparked joy in the hearts of fans, as they anticipated Priscilla’s other looks for her Nigerian big day.

