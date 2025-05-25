Nollywood actress Tolani Akintunde has passed away in the United Kingdom, years after relocating from Nigeria with her daughter

According to reports making the rounds, she died a few days ago following a heart attack

Her sudden demise has left fans and family in mourning, with many sending their condolences and prayers to the daughter she left behind

According to reports making the rounds online, she died a few days ago. The news was first shared by media personality and Best of Nollywood Awards organiser, Seun Oloketuyi.

The post stated that her death came as a huge shock to her family and friends, who initially found it difficult to come to terms with the sad news.

Eventually, they accepted the reality and have continued to mourn her loss, while her daughter is also coming to terms with the passing of her mother.

Tributes have flooded the Facebook page where her death was first announced, with many people recalling fond memories of the late actress.

Tolani Akintunde’s journey from Nollywood to UK

Before relocating abroad, Akintunde was a respected figure in Nollywood. She made a name for herself by starring in popular TV soaps such as 'Everyday People' and 'Palace', both produced by Tajudeen Adepetu, which aired prominently in the early 2000s.

Tolani later moved to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures, where she launched a new career and ventured into business.

Other Celebrities lost in 2025

The year 2025 has been particularly difficult for Nigeria’s entertainment industry, which has lost several beloved figures.

Actress and model Monalisa Stephen recently passed away and has been buried. Movie producer Rotimi Raji was found dead after collapsing in his bathroom.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje, who died last month, was laid to rest a few days ago in Anambra State.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Akintunde's death

Reactions trailed the death of the actress. Here are comments about below:

@omotayo Elebijo stated:

"Sun re oo Tola. You will be remembered for making people around you happy.

@kolamartins03 commented:

"Rest on beloved. This really heartbraking."

@ola_awode said:

"Heartbreaking! Rest in peace, Tola. Slleep peacefully inti the resurrection morning."

@crownjummy wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace, may God be with your daughter. My deepest condolences."

@Princess Feyikemi Ayoola Egbeyemi wrote:

"My dearest Tola, words fall me when I heard about your demise. may you rest in peace. may the Lord send helpoers to your daughter in Jesus name."

@olugbenga Bolaji Kowe said:

"Ha, why Tolani, why,? May you continue to rest in perfect peace."

Nollywood director Chijioke Ike dies

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley on top, had shared the sad news about Nollywood director, Chijioke Ike.

In a post on Instagram, he announced the death of the producer and marketer, who died in his home.

He stated that Ike's family had called for a family meeting and the director went to attend.

