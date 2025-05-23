Afrobeats superstar Wizkid recently returned online after taking a brief break from social media

The Nigeria's Biggest Bird shared a tweet while he expressed how much he missed a certain individual, whom he called 'Queen'

Wizkid's tweet, which has gained attention, has sparked mixed comments from netizens as they shared diverse opinions about it

Popular Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has caused a buzz with a recent tweet he shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

On Friday, May 23, Wizkid returned to social media, where he posted a tweet about how much he missed an individual whom he addressed as 'Queen'.

According to Wizkid, he missed his 'queen' every day.

"Miss my Queen everyday," he tweeted.

While Wizkid didn't include any name in the post, some netizens speculated about a breakup between the singer and his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2024, Isaac Fayose dropped a bombshell about Wizkid's relationship with Jada P.

Fayose claimed the music star and his baby mama have gone their separate ways.

However, some netizens claimed Wizkid was referring to his late Jane Dolapo Morayo Balogun, who passed on in 2024.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Jada P shared a rare picture showing her daughter's face as she clocked six months.

Reactions trail Wizkid's tweet

While it remains unclear whom the singer was referring to, his tweet has since gone viral, generating mixed reactions. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

remagirlfriend said:

"Queen wey you no fit mention or tag, that one na Queen."

Obaji_esq reacted:

"She don leave you. I talk Jada p don leave you. I talk am Jada Don leave you Them say cos u no fit afford for the family."

DavidoPolice said:

"Egbon this format don cast shey na you be the first person wey ein mama d!e."

Blessing_Olivi reacted:

"Sorry man. Pray God continues to console you. She's resting in a better place. Stay strong champ."

lifeofolaa reacted:

"Good she dumped your nonchalant as, you too dey jump follow Lagos girls around."

Zillionhood said:

"Lol werey still no shame the tweet. You go soon cancel your entire self sef cancelor of African music industry,you go regret ever disrespecting Kind Davido."

bigbountyy commented:

"Clout chaser. Na today wey K1 ultimate hangout with Davido, na him this one start dey find attention."

Oloba_zeefa said:

"Baba leave queen give us gbedu Abi na queen Dey write those lyrics."

Wizkid's Jada P compared to Davido's Chioma

In other news via Legit.ng, people picked between Chioma Adeleke, Davido's wife, and Wizkid's partner, Jada P.

The drama began after Davido threw a lavish birthday party to celebrate his woman as she turned 30, gifting her a Mercedes-Benz, among other expensive gifts.

A Twitter user posted a photo of Chioma and Jada P side by side to pass a message, which divided netizens.

