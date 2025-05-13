Nigerian influencer and actress Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux became a topic of discussion online after a woman called him out

The young lady, identified as May May on TikTok, shared some observations she made about the Tanzanian singer

She further made claims about the mansion where Juma and his family live in Tanzania, triggering reactions online

A Nigerian woman known as May May on TikTok has triggered a discussion online following her allegations about Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux.

May May, in a viral video, claimed that the Tanzanian singer didn’t have money as he presented himself to have.

Woman shades Priscilla Ojo’s hubby Juma Jux. Credit: @jumajux

She went on to describe the situation in which Juma claimed that he had missed his business class ticket to Rwanda, and that was how he met Priscilla.

May May responded to the God Design hit maker, claiming that he lied about not seeing any tickets to justify the economy he used.

The TikToker stated that Iyabo Ojo and her daughter taught Juma how to negotiate a half-price ticket to board business class.

She further claimed that Juma Jux has no money and that the house he lives in Tanzania was built by his late father.

Translating her words to English, she said:

“You knew when I got to know their life is messed up? There is no money. They are just telling lies that there is no available ticket, the reason he took a seat in the economy section of the plane. A whole celebrity.

“They’ve taught the guy now how to negotiate a ticket for half price. They are writing business for him. Now he is flying business. The guy has no money. The house they are living in Tanzania, the guy’s father built it.

“You said you want to have another party in Tanzania. Do you plan to wear more than VeeKee James.”

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to claims about Juma Jux

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sweetestofall_berries said:

"You people just attach value to rubbish things..what is wrong in flying economy?"

jodee_daproducer said:

"See how person mama seriously mumu untiop another person matter."

odiete_praiz said:

"Wait oooo celebrity no be human being again because I don't understand this act of jealousy from this one."

thetemitope_ said:

"Awon aunty Agbaya wey no see who to woe them 😂did Pricilai tell us that her man his rich or the richest 😂abeg @its.priscy pls baby girl don’t ever think of bringing your hubby to come and settle down in Nigeria ooo 😔wicked people are waiting for you so pls stay off little on media when it’s comes to your home 🙏only make your mom as best friend in your home all this chioma hair self pls share less God will be with you 🙏."

yur_boyfriend said:

"Imagine a woman like this living in face me I face you, she go don scatter the whole compound with Cho Cho Cho."

amherbalnigeria wrote:

"That guy did his first university in China and it's under pharmacisticals ... his father was an old money business mogul and he has been singing for long and your probably expecting him to wàste money... If he is peter obi type I love it for him."

kingjoemi19 said:

"Person wey una no know, una Dey reason hin matter like ds plus say them no even fit know una …na wa ooooooo oribu ti bayin .."

yewandefamakin said:

"I will never understand the reason people sit down in one corner to analyze another set of people’s lives 😢."

Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux, is being accused of faking his wealth. Credit: @jumajux

Juma Jux gives update on JP2025 grand finale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux shared an update on their final wedding ceremony set to hold in Tanzania. Recall that the bride's mother, Iyabo Ojo, had told Nigerians about the final JP2025 wedding in Tanzania and how the huge hall would take three days to fully set up.

In a recent clip, the Tanzanian groom reminded netizens about the upcoming wedding reception. He, however, mentioned that left to him, he wanted to host their wedding in every country, including Rwanda, where they first met.

Juma Jux, however, admitted that his wife, Priscy, was already tired of all the festivities because she had to dress up in several bridal outfits.

