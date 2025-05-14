Portable’s third baby mama Honey Berry is currently on the lips of everyone following her recent actions

Honey Berry, the third babymama of controversial singer Portable, announced a change in her relationship status.

She took to Instagram to clarify that her relationship with MC Freedom was never real, and that the lovey-dovey videos and content were written and created for entertainment purposes.

Portable’s babymama Honey Berry clarifies as she makes u-turn on new relationship. Credit: @portablebaeby, @honeyberry

The mother of one stated that she is no longer interested due to her health, and that she intends to discontinue it.

Honey Berry, on the other hand, stated that it is not motivated by phase or malice, but rather by her own peace of mind and personal reasons, which she will keep private.

She expressed apology to fans and followers who felt misled or took it the wrong way.

Honey Berry wrote:

“Hello everyone, I hope you’re doing well. I just want to take a moment to clarify something very important.

"The relationship between me and MC Freedom was never real. All the lovey-dovey videos and content we shared were purely scripted and created for entertainment purposes. It was all content creation and nothing more. I’m not interested anymore because of my health.

“I’m officially ending that phase, not out of malice but for my own peace of mind and for personal reasons I’d rather keep private. I sincerely apologise if anyone felt misled or took it the wrong way.

“While I truly enjoyed the creativity and fun during the process, I feel it’s only right to come here and clear the air since this is where it all started.

Once again, MC Freedom is not my boyfriend, and we are not in any romantic relationship.

“Thank you for always making me smile. I appreciate that, and thank you all for your understanding and continued support. With love, Honey Berry”.

See her post below:

Legit.ng previousl reported that, Honey Berry called out Portable for threatening her. On Sunday, March 16, Portable uploaded a screenshot of his direct message to Honey Berry demanding custody of his children.

In their leaked chat, the businesswoman blatantly refused, prompting an argument between them. Following that Honey Berry took to Instagram to tell the world that Portable must be held accountable if anything happens to her.

She referred to the musician as a deadbeat father and promised to go lower than him, reminding him that he cannot choose when he wants to be a parent only when it favours him. The mother of one further informed Zazu that their son had nothing to learn from him, noting that the singer was full of empty talks.

Honey Berry shares video of lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Honey Berry has shared a video to show that she had moved on with her love life amid Portable's feud with Queen Dami.

In the clip, she was seen cosying up with a mystery man as she gushed about him and shared her hopes for her love life.

As expected, fans reacted to the post, sharing their thoughts on Portable's love life and the accompanying drama.

