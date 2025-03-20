A conversation that Portable's estranged babymama, Honey Berry, had with someone about their son, has surfaced online

The singer had shared the chat he had with Honey Berry over the custody of their son years after going their separate ways

Fans also reacted after hearing the response that Honey Berry gave the singer as they advised her on what to do

It seemed that Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, and his estranged lover and babymama, Honey Berry, have not reached an agreement about the custody of their son.

A few days ago, a chat Portable had with Honey Berry surfaced online as he shared his desire to take his son away from Honey Berry.

Portable's fans react to Honey Berry's chat Photo crrdit@honey_berry1211/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a voice chat making the rounds online, Honey Berry was having a chat with another lady about the singer. The mother of one said she has not forgiven him for what he did to her and her son.

According to her, she went through a lot when Portable told her that he regretted having a baby with her.

Honey Berry shares what Portable told her

Honey Berry speaks about Portable. Photo credit@honey_berry1211

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Honey Berry told the lady that Portable said he has been asking for her address from all her friends.

She also disclosed that Portable said he would come over to her store and help her to sell her alcoholic drinks.

Reacting to Portable's plan, Honey Berry remarked that she told her that she can sell her drinks at her store by herself.

Recall that Portable and Honey Berry have been at logger heads since 2024 over their son.

How fans reacted to Honey Berry's chat

Reactions have trailed the chat Honey Berry about Portable. Here are some comments below:

@dedoyin_mii reacted:

"How do y’all open your legs for this man? Even after knowing how he behaves like werey."

@olaoluwarozay07_ commented:

"Three things to focus on today. Yourself, Your life, Your happiness."

@officialmimi_ace shared:

"Dariji keh..he go use beating reset your brain."

@o_layemi said:

"Don’t forgive him but you have to co-parent. It’s both parents right to have access to their child/children, just do it in the right way. What makes it better is that the child in question isn’t even up to 3 years old, he’s still a toddler so the custody will always be with the mom but the father has the right to co parent and must take full responsibility on the child."

@agegeemmanuel50 said:

"Portable setting ring light asap."

@ajibade.kolawole commented:

"He no go better for all of u both portable and all her wife must u carry ur matter come social media,country Dey spoil na Wetin u carry come to distract people be this e no go better for u once again

Honey Berry replied Portable's threat

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer's baby mama reacted after the Zeh Nation boss called her out and made some allegations against her.

Portable had also threatened her and asked that she return his son to him.

Honey Berry warned him sternly to mind his business and accused him of sliding into her direct message. She also shared what she was capable of doing to the singer didn't take to her warning.

