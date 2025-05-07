A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media two years after a customer disappeared without a trace

According to the lady, the customer paid about N400,000 for some goods but after payment, she became unreachable

While sharing the experience, the business owner revealed that she hasn't touched any part of the money since two years ago

A Nigerian business owner's lamentation over a lost customer has captured the attention many online users.

Two years ago, the lady received a huge payment of N400,000 for a wholesale order, but the customer mysteriously vanished without a trace.

Lady laments bitterly over disappearance of customer who paid N400k for goods. Photo credit: @kilishi_oclock/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Business owner laments over lost customer

The lady, known on TikTok as @kilishi_oclock, recounted her ordeal, revealing that she had made numerous attempts to contact the customer through various means, including reaching out to a family member.

Despite her efforts, she was met with complete silence and has been unable to know what happened to the customer.

Her emotional post emphasised the impact of the incident on her mental state, as she frequently found herself pondering what might have gone wrong.

The customer's sudden disappearance left her with unanswered questions and a great sense of concern.

She further revealed that she has chosen not to use the N400,000, which has remained untouched in her account for two years.

Lady cries out 2 years after customer paid N400k for goods and disappeared. Photo credit: @kilishi_oclock/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The kind-hearted lady hoped that one day, the customer might reestablish contact and explain the reason behind her disappearance.

In her words:

"A customer paid N400k for wholesale order 2 years ago and her number stopped going through. I've tried to reach out to her in different ways I could to no avail. I even got a family member’s number and they didn’t pickup, there Is no day I wake up I don’t think about her and what could have gone wrong, she ghosted me completely. I still wonder what could have been wrong every single time. My heart always draws to her from time to time. Her money is still in my account till this day and I’ve not touched it till now, if it where to be you what will you do?"

Reactions as lady laments over lost customer

The post sparked empathy among TikTok users, many of whom commended the business owner for her integrity and professionalism.

@omobolaaa said:

"Borrow me that money if she don call you I go return am."

@Graccy said:

"That’s your angel in human form same thing happened to me 2017 when I was looking for admission this man came from nowhere saying he knows am looking for admission I said yes he told me to send my credentials which I did think the will ask for money."

@idrisaare said:

"There are so many “what ifs” to consider. For peace of mind and perhaps to maintain transparency, you might consider writing to your bank asking them to return the funds to the original source account."

@𝕰𝖘𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗 said:

"Use 100k out of the money do kilishi giveaway for us one kilishi per person then keep the remaining 300k."

@Yegra said:

"Maybe God used her I know it sounds funny but maybe and if otherwise I hope she’s good."

@Bigola_ said:

"Same here she ordered denim from me up till now I can’t reach her she didn’t text me for delivery too to think that day een I no get shishi for hand I was so happy I made sales omo."

@20th MAY commented:

"This was me when I wanted to do my surgery around 2021,I met the man when I went to ShopRite to buy something he was at my back some guys came ask me if we come together before I answer he reply yes."

@Autos_Crib said:

"A client made a custom order from china for a car accessory, it landed, his number no go, his socials were down, till today, nothing."

@iam_vickyvina commented:

"The person want to support your business anonymously that how some people help, na person like that I pray for."

@Feethub.ng said:

"Someone ordered crocs for me 2 years ago and ig locked my acct shortly after that. I tried finding herr on instagram with my other acct. Omor I felt bad."

@ERY-AY-COLLECTION said:

"This happened with a customer of mine and I feel something bad happened to her she paid all fees and I didn’t hear from her again, I’ve literally called for her number for years always switched off."

@apimex_miens added:

"Kilishi_oclock same thing happened to me, but I found out recently that the lady has gone to be with the lord."

Watch the video here:

Man cries out over disappearance of student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man raised an alarm online two years after a secondary school student plugged a phone in his shop.

According to him, the young boy brought the phone to charge it up but never returned to reclaim his possession.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng