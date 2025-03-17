Nigerian singer Portable and one of his baby mamas Honey Berry have given netizens something to deliberate on

Legit.ng earlier reported that the street pop act recently called out his estranged lover and demanded custody of their son

Honey Berry came forward to announce to the public how the Brotherhood singer was going about with his demands, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Portable aka Habeeb Okikiola Badmus’s third bay mama Honey Berry has called him out for threatening her.

On Sunday, March 16, Portable uploaded a screenshot of his direct message to Honey Berry demanding custody of his children. The businesswoman in their leaked chat blatantly refused, prompting an argument between them.

Following that Honey Berry took to Instagram to tell the world that Portable must be held accountable if anything happens to her.

She referred to the musician as a deadbeat father and promised to go lower than him, reminding him that he cannot choose when he wants to be a parent only when it favours him.

The mother of one further informed Zazu that their son had nothing to learn from him, noting that the singer was full of empty talks.

In her caption, Honey questioned the resemblance between father and son and warned him not to come close to her.

“Son keh, shey son wey no look him alaye gbe agbara si le no do anyhow come this side …..we standing with Korede and honey berry,” she wrote.

She also wrote on her timeline:

“I consider this a threat. You stated that you want nothing to do with me and my son. If you don’t want misfortune in your life, don’t ever threaten me. Everyone, if anything happens to my son or me, pls hold Portable, aka the deadbeat father, responsible.

“If you go low, I will go lower. If you bring fire to my door, I will bring hell tlo yours. Even if you want a relationship with your son, you don’t pick and choose when you want to be a father. Alaye, come correct, or you fuckk off for life. Another thing, don’t you fuckiing disrespect me again in your fuckking life.”

See her post below:

Honey Berry’s post against Portable trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

say_hi_to_arikeade said:

"Na now he want his son baba tanfi shepe fun baba ni zeh yii when you abandoned him nko orishirishi."

the_broken_heart_078 wrote:

"ni arokutukutu monday .. week way go sweet nah from monday we de know."

adesewaoluwaremilekun said:

"This guy just keep implicating himself this is a threat dont take it lightly."

fortunate_skincare_spa wrote:

"Calm down honey, he doesn't have any right to take your son ,nothing band u guys together as a legitimate couple, he should bring it on."

mercified_viv wrote:

"Okiki isn’t sleeping on you. The guy like attention too much always looking for what’s not lost."

Honey Berry shares video of lover

Honey Berry has shared a video to show that she had moved on with her love life amid Portable's feud with Queen Dami.

In the clip, she was seen cosying up with a mystery man as she gushed about him and shared her hopes for her love life.

As expected, fans reacted to the post, sharing their thoughts on Portable's love life and the accompanying drama.

