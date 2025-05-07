Jarvis emotionally shared that her boyfriend, Peller, often wakes her up at night to cook for him, leaving her mentally and physically drained

She admitted that she feels obligated to take care of Peller because if anything goes wrong, people would blame her

Netizens urged her to stand up for herself and set boundaries, while others criticised her for allowing the behaviour

Nigerian TikTok sensation, Jarvis, has got people talking online after baring her heart in a candid conversation about her relationship with fellow content creator, Peller.

The pair's relationship has come under severe scrutiny, but they continue to forge ahead.

During a live session with influencer Sandra, the 21-year-old spoke emotionally about the imbalance in their relationship and how she’s often left feeling stressed.

In the now-viral clip, the content creator recalled how she would often be deep in sleep, only to be woken up by Peller, who would ask her to go to the kitchen and cook because he was hungry.

She said with visible frustration.

“Imagine, I would sleep before him, and Peller would wake me to go cook for him. He is hungry. Do you know how annoying that is?”

“Please talk to him, because if we are married, I will change it for him.”

Jarvis made it clear that her actions were not necessarily out of love, but more out of pressure and a sense of responsibility placed on her.

She added,

“It is not love, it is because I have to take care of him. Because if anything happens to him, they will ask me.'

According to her, Peller has grown too comfortable in their relationship, taking her efforts for granted.

She noted that he no longer steps into the kitchen, and food always magically finds its way to wherever he is.

She said,

“He is too comfortable now. Everything is set. He doesn’t go to the kitchen. The food gets to him where he is. It is not beautiful, it is stressful."

See the video here:

Fans react as Jarvis vents about her relationship

Jarvis’ confession drew a wave of mixed reactions. While some fans sympathised with her, others warned her to set boundaries early or risk being taken for granted.

@thekweeenmelissa said:

“You are too young for all this. When the time comes, you go tire.”

@hosluxury.ng added:

“If you no change am now, na inside marriage you wan change am ni?”

@southside_goddess joked:

“Na to report two of una give Igwe. Dem go soon summon una for market square because una own don too much.”

Meanwhile, others were convinced that the couple had found a way to stay relevant by putting their relationship out there.

@buchistein noted:

“These people know how to keep you guys engaged. They really know how to stay in the news.”

@teeto__olayeni asked:

“You don’t have family members????? They aren’t worried you have turned like this?????”

@kadi_existxx added:

“Something wey you no fit change now wey you be girlfriend, na when you become wife you go change am?”

Other users advised her to take a step back from playing “wife duties” too soon.

@perrysignature2 wrote:

“I think two of una are too young to live together for now, your family needs to call you to order.”

@jewellery_genie01 stated:

“Na from girlfriend level dem dey do changing oh. Ah ah, you were not informed?”

@nana_ama_darkoa shared:

“Rule no. 1: Don’t do marriage duties till you’ve been married ✅ It’s simple.”

“2. Don’t sleep over 😂😂.”

My relationship with Peller is on contract - Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis had claimed that she was not romantically involved with Peller

She revealed that their relationship is a convenient one and is based on a contract. She added that she will soon be free, urging her future husband to hold forth.

Source: Legit.ng