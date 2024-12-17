Honey Berry has shared a video to show that she had moved on with her love life amid the Portable's feud with Queen Dami

In the clip, she was loving up with a mystery man as he gushed over him and shared her wish about her love life

As expected, fans reacted to the post and shared their thoughts about Portable's love life and his drama

Honey Berry, the estranged baby mama of controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has taunted the singer with a loved video of her new man.

The mother of one, who fought with the singer months ago, was with her new lover in the video. She disclosed that she wished she had met him before meeting the wrong person.

Fans react to Honey Berry's video amid Portable's feud with Queen Dami. Photo credit@portablebabey/@honey_berry1211

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the two love birds were at the gym as she sat on his leg while he was teaching her how to work out.

Honey Berry gushes over lover

Also in the clip, she shared how such she loves her new man. According to her, her soul and that of her new man were the same.

Honey Berry wished that her man was with her so that she can cook for him. She added that she cannot wait to hold him in her arm again.

The mother of one wished her man a good night rest.

Recall that Honey Berry had reacted to the feud between Queen Dami and Portable. She shared a post about being at peace with oneself.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Honey Berry's video

Reaction has trailed the video shared by Honey Berry. Here are some of the comments below:

@temicar_accessoriess:

"Freedom go reach everybody."

@shawthypresh01:

"Portable already setting his ring light, so chill you go soon trend pass this one wey you talk."

@thelma_elohor:

"Portable will not like this at all."

@adanaeriukwuanu:

"Lol. Mumu. Must you post?"

@fashioncollection2002:

"Portable about to set ring light in 1..2..3 minutes."

@jennifer__gold:

"This war nor go finsh this 2024."

@giftsbyanjy1:

"You never use the “ase inu igbekun mi mo wa nigba yen” sound na.Una need am o."

@oreeko1:

"I think we should name this series “The chronicles of portable “

@official_kennymade:

"Una sha no won give Portable peace of mind."

Honey Berry taunts Portable over feud

Legit.ng had reported that the singer's baby mama, had reacted after the Zeh Nation boss, called her out and made some allegations against her.

Portable had also threatened her and asked that she returned his son to him.

Honey Berry warned him sternly to mind his business. She also accused him of sliding into her direct message.

