A businesswoman has shared her pain on social media after closing down her shop due to unforseen circumstances

In a heartbreaking video, she shared the moment that goods were taken out of her shop and loaded inside a truck

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage her

A businesswoman's emotional farewell to her physical store has gotten netizens emotional.

After unforeseen circumstances forced her to close her shop, she took to TikTok to share the painful experience.

Businesswoman cries out after closing her shop. Photo credit: @thriftstoreug/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman shares pain of closing down shop

The video, posted by @thriftstoreug, showed the moment when goods were being removed from her store and loaded onto a truck.

In the clip, she lamented over the reality of her situation, leaving many viewers emotional over her experience.

While sharing the video, she expressed the emotional toll of closing her business, stating that no one discusses the pain involved in shutting down a shop.

She noted that she and her team would now focus solely on online operations while praying to attain greater heights.

Businesswoman in tears after closing down her shop. Photo credit: @thriftstoreug/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as businesswoman closes shop

The video quickly gained attention, with TikTok users flooding the comments section with messages of encouragement and support.

Many praised her resilience and determination to adapt to the new circumstances.

@Fuulaz cosmetics said:

"Last year, my special child damaged his eye and the doctor suggested removing it. I felt I had lost everything so I told God I was closing the shop because I couldn't imagine my crawling teen-ager with one eye. God answered me immediately and by the time Jonah entered theatre, his eye had healed!!! Take heart my dear, your miracle is on the door way."

@Abuja Pro. Cleaning Services stated:

"How do you all give up so early? When I started my business with my siblings they all left because it’s a dirty job and I couldn’t pay salaries Today I own multiple branches. Never give up."

@Dampis commented:

"If u want to look for a shop look for it where people walk on foot not where cars are passing. God will bless u with more."

@Lonely Guy said:

"Mwana, gwe, i closed my restaurant. I waited for everyone to close their shops but guess what that day it's as if they knew what I was about to cause it was 11pm and almost everyone was still open."

@Shariz Nagujja added:

"I’ve been their and i highly recommend online shop coz clients demand a shop which they never even come to. I also closed and came back online and I’m even getting better."

@quartzkevin1 added:

"But landlords you have played a big part of throwing down businesses we are paying almost 3 quarter of the profits to them remaining with nothing."

Watch the video here:

Lady closes down business in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after she returned to Nigeria to close down her business space due to a lack of sales.

She shared how she almost went on with her plan and the surprising situation she met when she arrived at the space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng