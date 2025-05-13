Fashion designer Veekee James, in a clip, playfully dresses her husband, Femi Atere, for his birthday

Fashion designer Veekee James brought the humor for her husband Femi Atere's birthday, sharing a video of his unexpected makeover.

In the now-viral clip, Femi is seen sporting a wig and makeup, courtesy of his playful wife.

The highlight of the video, however, came when Veekee James playfully addressed her transformed husband with a cheeky, "Hello Bobrisky!" referencing the well-known Nigerian crossdresser.

Veekee James, in a clip, playfully dresses her husband, Femi Atere, for his birthday. Photo: @veekee_james/Instagram

Femi Atere's reaction was instant and priceless, saying, "God forbid!"

Veekee James, clearly enjoying the moment, captioned the video:

"Behold my birthday boy 🤣 A bundle of joy through & through 🥰 @femi_atere I promised to cast you 😆." The funny exchange and Femi's dramatic "God forbid!" have sent social media into a frenzy, with fans flooding the comments section with laughing emojis and witty remarks.

Veekee James' bedtime struggles

Legit.ng recalled that Veekee James, during an interview with Pulse Nigeria, opened up about her marriage to Femi.

Veekee described her marriage so far as fun, exciting, and very sweet, noting that she hasn’t had to deal with any serious surprises—except one unexpected but hilarious discovery.

See the video here:

Social media reacts to the couple's video:

The internet has been buzzing with reactions to the comical birthday tribute. Here's a glimpse of what fans are saying:

@callmeennybillions quipped,

"food don done for bloggers Femi Atere reveals his true self on his birthday😂😂😂" highlighting the entertainment value of the clip.

@deltafood.ng couldn't get over Femi's response, writing,

"He said God forbid as the Lord livethhh".

Showing love and birthday wishes, @sholexus commented,

"Happy birthday my dear brother @femi_atere @veekee_james . Gods grace continue to go with you. Amen ".

@derma_essentials revealed their anticipation for the video, saying,

"The video I have been waiting for happy birthday to Veekee James bundle of Joy may you both remain joyful in your union. Amen."

Looking ahead, @rejoice_godsown playfully imagined their future child,

"I just imagine your unborn princess face naaa, the way that girl go fine ehhhhhh. Check o".

@jenibeh_10 jokingly thanked Veekee for the content, writing,

"Blogs have seen food to eat today , thank u @veekee_james for your generosity happy birthday @femi_atere . Gods blessings"

Adding to the playful teasing, @realjadrolita wrote,

"Happy Birthday Mrs Atere oops 🙊 I mean Mr Atere".

Netizens call out Veekee James

Legit.ng reported that netizens called out the celebrity designer after a recent video of her and her husband’s father.

She was seen in the video dancing with her father-in-law as they took over the dance floor at a wedding event.

The renowned stylist, on the other hand, received backlash on social media for turning her back on her father-in-law while dancing with him at the event.

