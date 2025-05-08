Nigerian celebrity designer Veeke James got many talking on the internet after a video of her and her husband’s father surfaced online

In the footage that has caught the attention of many, the renowned stylist was seen dancing with her father-in-law

At some point in the video, the doting wife turned her back to continue the groove with the elderly man, which triggered backlash

Nigerian celebrity designer Veeke James recently had netizens sharing conflicting takes on a recent video of her and her husband’s father, Mr Atere

Veekee James was seen dancing with her father-in-law as they took over the dance floor at a wedding event.

Veekee James and her father-in-law dance at event. Credit: @veekeejames

Source: Instagram

The renowned stylist, on the other hand, received backlash on social media for turning her back on her father-in-law while dancing with him at the event.

Veekee James flowed effortlessly from side to side as she swayed along with her father-in-law, exhibiting a father-daughter moment.

Veekee James captioned the video: "Who is your favourite? Is it me or my father in love?"

She added: “I love you so much, daddy🥰.”

See her clip below:

In a previous report, the fashion designer made known that married life has been sweet, exciting, and without major surprises.

She shared an unexpected moment her husband farted under the duvet, noting that it was a funny surprise in her marriage.

She stated that, apart from the little shock, her journey so far as a wife has been nothing short of amazing.

Nigerians react to Veekee James’ video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

touchedbyjmel said:

"Those of you talking about her turning her back, I want to ask you if what’s at the back is more important than what’s in front?"

teetopsugar said:

"Pls stop turning your back to daddy o. That type of dance is for you and your swthrt. You are our mentor. Thank you."

she_is_adah said:

"Woman wey them love too much for real life una dey try control her for SM…. People wey them don cur$e."

cynthii_a123 said:

"Turning your back to rock the man na for what reason? Let's know boundaries o."

ekassocreations wrote:

"Inappropriate. In East Africa respect between father in law is no joke 🤣🤣in many cultures you see him and you go back to the house 😂."

shot_by_gitchy wrote:

"Hmmmm una sure say i no dey toxic, i dont know why i find the beginning of the video inappropriate, but the other parts ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Endahkarlynne said:

"Turning her back???? Turning her back??? Must you guys SEXUALIZE EVERY DAMnN THING????"

pretty_damsel87 said:

"Many people are broken. Please get healed to avoid bleeding. Its funny how we see things from sexual angle."

femikeshbillionaire wrote:

"Uncle Femi definitely got his reservedness from mummy.. Daddy is the life of the parryyyyyyyyyyy."

Pastor blasts Veekee James over Priscilla's wedding dress

After the JP25 celebration, a female cleric blasted Veekee James over her comment about the wedding dress of Priscilla Ojo.

The fashion designer had revealed that the holy spirit inspired her while she was designing Priscilla's dress.

Unsatisfied with the claim, the cleric Reverend Kesiena stated the Holy Spirit could not have inspired Veekee James to make the bride naked.

