Miss Grand Nigeria 2024, Roseline Orji, recently shared a memorable encounter with Nigerian music sensation, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, during the shoot of his music video, "Kese."

Featuring on the That's My Time Podcast interview, the video vixen detailed the unexpected moment with the music star that left a lasting impression on her.

Recalling the day, Orji said,

"It was amazing. I actually spoke to him! There was a DJ booth where he sat, and someone beside me said, 'There’s a cobweb on his head.' I was like, cobweb? So I tapped him and said, 'Hi, hello sir.' He smiled and asked, 'Why are you calling me sir?'"

She continued,

"I gently removed the cobweb from his hair, and he was like, 'Oh, thank you, thank you.' Then he asked me, 'What’s your name?' I said, 'Roseline,' and he said, 'Nice to meet you.' He shook my hand… I don’t know how to explain it, but I just felt something. He has an aura."

Despite common perceptions of Wizkid being aloof, Orji described him as "very cool, calm, and real," emphasising his respectful and kind demeanor during their interaction.

See the video here:

Fans react to Roseline's story:

Roseline Orji's story on the podcast resonated with many, leading to a flurry of reactions on social media:

Wizkid's associate calls for prayer for him

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that amidst the cancellation of stops on his Morayo North American tour, Godson, an associate of Wizkid, has called for prayers for the music star on social media.

Fans were left concerned with the reports of the dates cancellation.

However, while responding to a fan’s question about Wizkid’s shows getting cancelled, Godson asked for prayers for the Morayo crooner. According to him, the Star Boy is still grieving, and nobody is trying to help him

