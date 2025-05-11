One of 2Baba's sons, Nino, marked Mother's Day in a special way by celebrating both his mother and stepmother.

The fast-growing young man shared photos of his mother, Sunmbo, and Annie Idibia on his Instagram story

He also included a short message with the post, and fans were amazed by the love and respect he showed to Annie

Nino, one of singer Innocent Idibia's sons with Sunmbo Adeoye, has shared a touching Mother's Day post to celebrate both his mother and stepmother, Annie Macaulay.

The 19-year-old posted on his Instagram story on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in honour of Mother's Day.

Fans react to 2Baba’s son to Annie on Mother's Day. Photo credit@ninoidibia/@annieidibia/@sunmbsoadeoye

Source: Instagram

He shared a few throwback photos from his childhood. One with his biological mother, Sunmbo, taken when he was a baby, and another featuring his stepmother, Annie, her first daughter Isabel, Nino, and his other brother.

In the photo, Annie Macaulay is seen joyfully smiling at the two boys, a moment that warmed the hearts of fans.

Nino speaks about home

In his post, Nino, who was recently inducted as social prefect in secondary school, wrote that “home is where mum is.”

2Baba’s son Nino celebrates Annie Idibia. Photo credit@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

It’s worth noting that Pastor David Adeoye, Sunmbo's husband, also shares a close bond with his stepsons.

He celebrated Nino a few months ago on his birthday, showing continued love and support.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Nino's post

Fans shared their view about the post made by Nino. Here are comments below:

@glitzlingerie commented:

"They have have a good relationship with Annie. Annie is a great stepmom."

@bebetiuafoodmart reacted:

"The women who watched him grow."

@sammielle_luxe said:

"Sumbo is really raising great kids. Kudos to her."

@favouritecocoo shared:

"God bless him ."

@sis_miracle said:

"This one get sense pass he papa. A well raised king ."

@dona.ld4010 commented:

"Na mama wey make me feel like her pikin I go recognize."

@rose_odiye shared:

"Son. She really took them as hers! Annie was a good wife to Mr Natasha… She remains a queen. Annie is a great woman Sumbo is raising great kids."

@callme__aya reacted:

"You could tell Annie is an amazing stepmom."

@cupcakee09 stated:

"Annie really tried . She was there , played every role , loved every flaws that came out from 2face , nurtured the pain , but along the journey she lost herself , weight was too much on her , she became flawed and at the end got forgotten . The world is selfish , always remember that the safest place to be is with you . You’re safe with you."

Annie's daughter freestyles for her

Legit.ng had reported that Olivia Idibia, the second daughter of Annie and 2Baba's daughter, had been sighted comforting her mother after her marriage to her father crashed.

In the clip, she was seen sweetly singing for her, she stated that would be right there beside her till the end,

Fans were excited, as the same time moved to tears after watching the video as they praised the teenager.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng