Former Bayelsa East senator and media mogul, Ben Murray-Bruce, has predicted that Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, could one day become the Governor of Osun State.

In a recent episode of his “Common Sense” series, Murray-Bruce highlighted the singer’s deep political lineage and growing ideological interest, suggesting that Davido’s influence could translate into electoral success if he chooses to run for office.

Murray-Bruce said:

“David Adeleke, the global phenomenon better known as Davido, is undeniably an international artist and a true Nigerian superstar. He stands as one of Nigeria’s most valuable cultural exports.

“However, beneath the surface of this music icon lies a side that many may not be aware of. He is, by his own admission, a political animal with deeply held views and a clear-cut political ideology,” he added.

In the video, he pointed to the Adeleke family’s political legacy as a foundation for Davido’s potential political journey.

He noted:

“His uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the Governor of Osun State. Furthermore, his uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, also served as a former Governor of Osun State during Ibrahim Babangida’s military administration.

The former senator emphasised that entertainers like Davido possess the unique ability to connect with a broad and youthful audience, which could bring fresh perspectives and dynamism into the political landscape.

He stated:

“Considering all of these, the thought that Davido himself could one day aspire to become the Governor of Osun State seems more like a potential trajectory, especially if his political inclinations are nurtured and strategically channelled."

See the video here:

Fans react to Ben Bruce's prediction

After the video of Ben Murray-Bruce's statement surfaced online, netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@OneJoblessBoy wrote:

“Ben Murray-Bruce thinks Davido could someday become the Governor of Osun State.”

@S72686Bae said:

What is the reason for a 70 year old man hyping a young man asking him to venture into politics?

@Tunmise4914175 commented:

So, David I understand Bruce is a very strong personality in the country which you might see his advice productive. But listen, if you ever go for politics in future, make sure you do your best right and leave the rest, don’t add Nigerian money to your god great money.. Peace

@AmazingBlazeeO stated:

This your common sense enter abeg. That na the plan when he is done with music baba get career for politics. Music industry go think say na him and dem stand. 001 for the reason @davido

@Valentsunny wrote:

And when you stop liking him, then, he becomes a bad person for the job, just like you demarketed 'you know who'.

